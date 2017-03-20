Live Cricket Score, India vs Australia, 3rd Test, Day 5: Visitors Fight To Save Test

Australia got off to a very good start on the first session of the final day by not losing a wicket in the first hour of play. But it was soon after the first drinks break that the visitors lost Matt Renshaw who was soon followed by the captain Steve Smith back to the dressing room. Ishant Sharma got the first breakthrough for India and Ravindra Jadeja took care of Smith who was bowled while shouldering arms half an hour before lunch. (Live Scorecard)

13:02 IST: So both the spinners, Ashwin and Jadeja are bowling in tandem at the moment.

12:56 IST: Just as we speak, Jadeja replaces Ashwin.

12:55 IST: India have to strike and strike pretty quickly. No signs of Jadeja yet.

12:52 IST: Marsh didn't offer a shot and a big appeal for leg before. Kohli goes for the review. Umesh Yadav doesn't look too excited. Replays show it has pitched outside leg-stump.

12:48 IST: Marsh and Handscomb have already added 42 runs in this partnership.

12:41 IST: Four! Tossed up from Ashwin and Marsh hits it down the ground.

12:40 IST: Umesh Yadav continues to bowl full but Handscomb up to the task.

12:30 IST: Full from Yadav and Marsh showing the full face of the bat. Beautiful straight drive. Gets four for it.

12:25 IST: Dropped! Difficult chance at forward short-leg. Those catches either stick or they don't. Handscomb tries to turn it away to the on-side, hits it straight to Nair standing there and it just pops out of his hand. Ashwin not happy.

12:22 IST: Umesh comes round the wicket and gets it to move away from the left-handed Marsh. Beaten all ends up.

12:19 IST: Ashwin comes on from the other end.

12:12 IST: Umesh Yadav to start proceedings after lunch. Handscomb to take first strike.

12:10 IST: Hello and welcome to the post-lunch session. Australia are struggling at the moment.

11:30 IST: So that is lunch on Day 5. Australia 83 for 4, trail India by 69 runs.

11:26 IST: After a long wait, Ravichandran Ashwin comes on to the attack.

11:20 IST: Ishant strays down the leg-side and Wriddhiman Saha can't get there. Four Byes!

11:17 IST: Australia 67 for 4. Shaun Marsh and Peter Handscomb at the crease.

11:10 IST: Ishant is in the middle of a very good spell. Getting it to reverse at the moment. Beats Marsh once again.

11:03 IST: Wicket! This is the big fish. Steve Smith has to make his way back to the pavillion. Brilliant bowling by Jadeja. Comes over the wicket, pitches it in the rough and Smith offers no shot only to see his off-stump pegged back.

11:00 IST: Shaun Marsh is the next man in and Ishant finds the edge first ball. Flies off to the vacant third man region for a boundary.

10:58 IST: Wicket: Ishant Sharma has given India the first breakthrough of the morning. Set up Renshaw beautifully. Bowled two short balls back to back pushing the left-hander back and then getting it right up there. Renshaw was hit in line and the umpire raises the finger. Renshaw lbw b Sharma for 15.

10:55 IST: India trying different things now. Ishant bowls short but not well directed. Renshaw had no trouble leaving that one.

10:47 IST: Still no sign of Ashwin and we are well past an hour in the morning session of the final day's play.

10:42 IST: Turn and bounce from Jadeja. Misses everything and goes to the boundary. Four Byes!

10:40 IST: So 50 up for Australia. Deficit still 102. The visitors have looked to play each ball on its merit. So far no damage done.

10:31 IST: Australia have done well in the first hour of play by not losing a wicket as drinks being called for in the field.

10:30 IST: Now Jadeja comes over the wicket to Steve Smith.

10:14 IST: Ishant Sharma replaces Umesh Yadav.

10:11 IST: Turn and bounce from Jadeja. Gets the inside edge of Renshaw's bat but the ball falls wide of the short-leg fielder.

10:08 IST: A packed off-side field for Steve Smith. And Yadav keeps bowling wide trying to tempt Smith to pierce the off-side field. So far not successful.

10:03 IST: Big appeal! That one from Jadeja pitches outside off-stump and went straight on with the arm. Hit Renshaw on the pads but it was always hitting outside the line.

10:00 IST: Yadav comes round the wicket to Renshaw.

9:58 IST: Jadeja completes yet another economical over. Australia 37 for 2.

9:56 IST: Umesh Yadav bowling too wide at the moment. That will not bother Smith too much.

9:50 IST: Jadeja going wider of the crease. Trying to use the rough outside the left-handers off-stump. Renshaw is playing it well at the moment.

9:45 IST: Jadeja coming over the wicket to Renshaw finds the edge but falls short of first slip.

9:41 IST: Lovely shot from Smith. First boundary of the morning. Six from the Yadav over.

9:38 IST: Smith gets off the mark with a couple.

9:35 IST: Umesh Yadav to share the new ball with Jadeja. So spin from one end and pace from the other.

9:33 IST: No real drama in the first over. Smith yet to get of the mark.

9:30 IST: So the first ball of the day. Jadeja to bowl to Steve Smith.

9:30 IST: This is how the pitch looks on the final day.

9:28 IST: Close-in catchers will have their work cut out today.

9:27 IST: Ishant Sharma warming up before the match.

9:25 IST: Bowlers would have a lot to do for India on the final day.

9:22 IST: Australia have lost David Warner and nightwatchman Nathan Lyon yesterday just before the end of the day's play. A crucial first session for both the sides. Aussies would look play out the session without losing a wicket while India would look to pick up a couple of wickets before lunch.

9:20 IST: Hello and welcome to the coverage of the final day of the third Test match.

Resuming the day at 360/6, India went on to score 603/9 and declared the innings, taking a 152-run first innings lead to put Australia under immense pressure. Cheteshwar Pujara played a marathon innings of 202 runs and was ably supported by Wriddhiman Saha (117) for a 199-run eighth wicket stand that set the tone for India. Ravindra Jadeja used the long handle to good effect and Umesh Yadav too joined the party to help the hosts score a mammoth total of over 600.

Australia, on the other hand, started off poorly and lost two quick wickets to end Day 4 at 23/2 with David Warner and nightwatchman Nathon Lyon already shown the door. The onus will now be on skipper Steve Smith and others to stay at the crease as long as possible and give India a target to chase in the fourth innings.