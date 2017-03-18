Live Cricket Score, India vs Australia, 3rd Test, Day 3, Ranchi: Pujara Stands Tall, Kohli Comes In To Bat

India continued from where they left off on the second day with both overnight players Murali Vijay and Cheteshwar Pujara going on to pile on runs. But it was only at the stroke of lunch when Vijay tried to go over the top and was stumped in the process. Having lost only one wicket in the first session, India would look to get as close as possible to the Australian total in the post-lunch session. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Catch all live cricket action on India vs Australia straight from Ranchi, India

12:12 IST: Four! Pujara starts off in fine fashion after lunch. Clips it off his legs for a boundary.

12:05 IST: Virat Kohli is the next man in for India. Vijay played a very poor shot just before lunch to lose his wicket. It would be ideal for India not to lose any more wickets in this session.

12:02 IST: Welcome back to the post-lunch session.

11:32 IST: We will be back in 30 minutes. Do join us then.

11:31 IST: So players go for lunch. India 193 for 2.

11:30 IST: Wicket! Just at the stroke of lunch, Vijay tries to come down the track and take the aerial route but failed to make a connection. Matthew Wade made no mistake behind the stumps. Vijay st Wade b O'Keefe 82

11:28 IST: 100-run partnership comes up between Vijay and Pujara.

11:26 IST: Short ball and Pujara gets himself in a tangle. Hits the forearm and goes up in the air. Huge appeal for a caught behind but there was no bat involved.

11:24 IST: Pujara, second time in two overs hits it straight and gets rewarded for playing in the V. Four more! Hazlewood is bowling a lot fuller in the morning.

11:21 IST: Vijay takes the aerial route and gets four for it. O'Keefe giving it a bit of air and Vijay quick to pounce on it.

11:11 IST: Vijay comes down the track and hits Lyon over the top of long-off. Four runs! Vijay growing in confidence now. Every now and then he is coming down the track to the spinners.

11:08 IST: Hazlewood comes back on and a lovely straight drive by Pujara. No need to run for that. Four runs!

11:01 IST: Vijay goes for the slog sweep and hits it well. Four runs!

10:55 IST: Both the spinners are bowling in tandem. O'Keefe and Lyon are bowling in good areas. No freebies on offer for the Indians.

10:45 IST: Another appeal. This time for bat pad. Lyon seems to be confident but Australia have no reviews left. Replays show there was some deviation, might well be the inside edge. Lucky escape for Vijay.

10:43 IST: Did it hit the pad first?

Brett Lee asking on commentary if there was some pad before bat there.



10:43 IST: Struck on the pads and a huge appeal for leg-before. The umpire rules it in favour of the batsman. Australia go for the review. Replays suggest the ball has hit the bat before hitting the pads. Pujara survives a scare.

10:31 IST: India have done well not to lose a wicket in the first hour of play. The hosts are 144 for 1 as the players head for a drinks break.

10:27 IST: Kohli all set to come in next.

10:23 IST: India 141 for 1 in 54 overs. Trail By 310 runs.

10:16 IST: O'Keefe bowls it a bit short and lovely use of the crease by Pujara. Rocks back and whips it away through mid-wicket for a boundary.

10:10 IST: Murali Vijay brings up his 15th fifty in Test cricket. India strong in reply to Australia's 451.

10:04 IST: Pat Cummins comes into the attack. Bowled really well in the last one hour of the final session yesterday.

10:02 IST: Excellent ball from O'Keefe. Turn and bounce. Beats Pujara all ends up.

10:00 IST: Good short ball from Hazlewood. Vijay unable to duck under it takes it in the body.

9:50 IST: Virat Kohli is set to bat at his usual position. Kohli was seen practicing in the nets in the morning.

9:44 IST: One run coming from that Hazlewood over. India 129 for 1 in 43 overs.

9:39 IST: Six! Murali Vijay comes down the track and lofts it over long-on. Took O'Keefe by surprise but a clean strike nonetheless.

9:36 IST: O'Keefe comes in from the other end.

9:32 IST: Pujara guides it away through third man region for a single. India get their first run on Day 3

9:30 IST: Cheteshwar Pujara to take the first ball. Hazlewood to start things off for Australia.

9:19 IST: Former Australia captain Michael Clarke giving us an insight on what goes inside a production room.

9:08 IST: Sunil Gavaskar reckons batting is not going to be easy post lunch. The pitch has played really well in the first two days.

9:00 IST: After a very good start given by the openers, India lost KL Rahul late in the third session of Day 2. Murali Vijay is still there and is looking good. Vijay has Pujara for company. The first session will be important for both the sides.

8:57 IST: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the third day's play between India and Australia.

Rahul and Vijay gave the hosts the perfect start after poor batting displays by the hosts in the opening two Tests. With still no further update on skipper Virat Kohli's shoulder injury, India needed to make a solid start.

Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood tested Vijay and Rahul for a brief period before tea but post the second session both Indian openers looked at ease. Rahul hit nine boundaries and once again looked good for a century before getting an unplayable delivery for Cummins.

Vijay and Pujara made sure there were no more hiccups for India and put the hosts in a strong position for an assault on the Australian score on Day 3.

Earlier, Smith's unbeaten 178 was the bedrock of the tourists' innings which also featured a maiden Test century by all-rounder Glenn Maxwell.

Australia were finally bowled out for 451 in their first innings with Ravindra Jadeja claiming his eighth five-wicket haul in his 29th match to return with figures of five for 124.