Live Cricket Score, India vs Australia, 3rd Test, Day 1, Ranchi: Smith, Handscomb Look To Rebuild

After the fantastically fought Test in Bengaluru where India defeated Australia by 75 runs to level the series 1-1, the two teams will lock horns for the third Test match that will be played at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi from March 16 to 20. A lot has been said too since the second Test following Australia skipper Steve Smith's referral to the dressing room for what is now is a famous Decision Review System (DRS) row. But as Sunil Gavaskar said, all the talking needs to be done by the bat and ball. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Get live cricket score of India vs Australia in Ranchi here.

Another wicket for India. @shaunmarsh9 gone. Big inside edge. Time for a partnership please @stevesmith49 @phandscomb54 — Michael Clarke (@MClarke23) March 16, 2017

12:30 IST: The visitors are still maintaining a healthy run-rate, even after losing three wickets in the first session. They are going at 3.37 runs per over. Australia 118 for 3 in 35 overs.

12:23 IST: That was a good ball from Ishant. Pitches at length but moves away from the right-hander at the last moment. Handscomb looking to defend, gets beaten all ends up.

12:16 IST: Jadeja to bowl from the other end.

12:10 IST: Welcome back to the post lunch session. Australia would look to rebuild after losing those three wickets in the first session. India, on the other hand, would look to pick up wickets at regular intervals. Ishant Sharma to start things off for India.

At Lunch on Day 1 of the 3rd @Paytm Test, Australia -109/3 (Smith 34*, Renshaw 44). Follow the game here - https://t.co/d3NMQQCro5 #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/TW1HyGsXyw — BCCI (@BCCI) March 16, 2017

India's session. Australia will rue the three wickets they have lost after a very good toss to win — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) March 16, 2017

11:31 IST: So that is lunch. India came back really well in the session after Australia went off to a flyer with Warner, Renshaw getting off the blocks quickly. Jadeja struck with the new ball to remove Warner with a full toss. Umesh Yadav looked by far the best bowler in the session. With Umesh getting rid of Renshaw, Ashwin took care of Shaun Marsh. Australia go into lunch 109 for 3.

11:22 IST: Another bowling change. Jadeja comes back on. Replaces Ashwin.

11: 19 IST: Big shout for LBW! Umesh gets it to tail back into the right-hander Handscomb but replays show it was missing leg.

Photo Credit: BCCI

The Marsh edge brings Handscomb to the crease with about 15 minutes to go until lunch: https://t.co/EgbDSOUWdB #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/cvuCpHtQ1R — cricket.com.au (@CricketAus) March 16, 2017

11:14 IST: Wicket! The verdict is OUT! There is definite bat there and a very good catch by Pujara at short-leg. Ashwin gets his first wicket. India coming back strongly after the Aussies went off to a flying start. Australia 89 for 3. Marsh out for 2.

11:12 IST: Huge appeal for bat-pad. Marsh is in trouble here. Umpire Ian Gould says not out. India go for the review.

11:09 IST: Almost squared up the new man Shaun Marsh on that occasion. This is a very good spell from Umesh. He is troubling the left-handers here.

11:02 IST: Wicket! Umesh again finds the edge but this time it carries to first slip. Virat Kohli making no mistake. Renshaw has to take the long walk back. Out for 44. Umesh picks up his first wicket.

11:00 IST: Umesh finds the edge but falls short of second slip. Renshaw lucky to get away with that.

Warner'll can't complain abt surface,can he?!But seriously,so far so good!OZ won vital toss no doubt..!Spinners r in fray already.! — Bishan Bedi (@BishanBedi) March 16, 2017

10:52 IST: Umesh comes back into the attack for his second spell.

10:48 IST: Jadeja gets this one to turn of the pitch. Big appeal for LBW. Hit outside the line. No damage done. Renshaw survives.

10:40 IST: So Ashwin and Jadeja are bowling in tandem. Australia going along nicely after losing Warner. Runs are coming thick and fast for the Aussies. 72 for 0 in 18 overs.

10:36 IST: Smith now gets into the act. Hits Jadeja against the spin to pick up a boundary.

A sneak peak inside the combox, boys getting ready for a big day 1 of this 3rd test match! #INDvAUS Vid 2/2 pic.twitter.com/eoIvfAPCA1 — Michael Clarke (@MClarke23) March 16, 2017

10:31 IST: Lot of action in the first hour of play. India got the first breakthrough in the form of Warner. Jadeja took the wicket. Renshaw, on the other hand has looked in no trouble whatsoever. Australia 64 for 1 after 15 overs as drinks being called for.

10:28 IST: Australia 61 for 1 after 14 overs.

As a kid, I know how excited I was when a test match came to Hyderabad. Can imagine the feeling in Ranchi. Hope it is a good one — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) March 16, 2017

10:20 IST: Renshaw looks to be in great touch. Finds the cover boundary once again of Ashwin.

10:16 IST: Wicket! Lucky breakthrough for India. A full toss hit straight back at Jadeja. Great caught and bowled chance taken. Australia lose their first wicket. Warner takes the long walk back to the dressing room.

10:14 IST: Australia bring up the 50-run opening stand. This is a good start for the Aussies.

10:13 IST: Second change of the morning. Ravindra Jadeja replaces Umesh Yadav.

10:10 IST: Australia off to a great start. 44 for 0.

Photo Credit: BCCI

10:00 IST: First change of the morning. Ravichandran Ashwin comes into the attack. Replaces Ishant Sharma. So a contest within a contest begins. Warner would do good to stay positive against Ashwin. Already a bit of turn for the off-spinner.

9:58 IST: Nice juicy half volley outside off-stump by Umesh Yadav and Renshaw is not going to miss out on that. Great cover drive. Australia 31 for 0 after 6 overs.

9:54 IST: Ishant again straying down the leg-side and easy pickings for Renshaw. Another boundary to his name. Australia 22 for 0.

9:50 IST: Renshaw uses the pace of the ball and stears it down through the vacant third-man region. Picks up his third boundary of the innings. Australia 15 for 0.

9:45 IST: Great comeback by Renshaw. Clipped it through the on-side and picks up a boundary.

9:43 IST: Huge Appeal for LBW! Great length and caught Renshaw in the crease. The umpire rules it in favour of the batsman. Replays suggest it pitched outside leg-stump.

9:42 IST: Good delivery from Ishant. Caught Renshaw in two minds. Beaten at the end outside off-stump.

9:40 IST: Australia 6 for 0 after 2 overs.

9:37 IST: Umesh Yadav to share the new ball with Ishant Sharma. Warner gets off the mark straight away with a couple.

9:35 IST: Four! First runs for Australia. Renshaw tucks it away off his legs for a boundary.

9:32 IST: Ishant Sharma to start proceedings for India with the new ball. Matt Renshaw to take first strike.

9:30 IST: So we are about to get underway. Both the Australian openers are out there in the middle. The Indian team is in a hurdle at the moment. The first session will be important for both the teams.

9:25 IST: For Australia it is important that they get a big first innings score here after winning the toss.

9:22 IST: Ranchi becomes the 26th Test venue for India. What a moment for all the Ranchi fans.

9:20 IST: So both the openers are out there in the middle. We are just minutes away from the first ball.

9:07 IST: India Team: M Vijay, KL Rahul, CA Pujara, V Kohli*, AM Rahane, KK Nair, WP Saha, R Ashwin, RA Jadeja, UT Yadav, I Sharma

Australia Team: DA Warner, MT Renshaw, SPD Smith*, SE Marsh, PSP Handscomb, GJ Maxwell, MS Wade, SNJ O'Keefe, NM Lyon, PJ Cummins, JR Hazlewood

9:02 IST: For India there is only one change. Murali Vijay comes in place of Abhinav Mukund. Australia on the other hand have gone with Glenn Maxwell in place of injured Marsh. Pat Cummins comes in place of Mitchell Starc

9:00 IST: Australia have won the toss and elected to bat first

To add to the picture, the Ranchi pitch may well play a vital role. In both the previous Tests, the track played an important role and the rival captains on Wednesday had differing views on how this pitch would play.

India skipper Virat Kohli refused to attach any importance to the track and felt that the external conditions would determine how the pitch would behave.

However, Kohli's Australian counterpart Smith was firm in his belief that another rank turner was on offer and the Ranchi track would be no different from what they got in Pune and Bengaluru. He thinks it would start "breaking up" from the second day.

It will be interesting to watch what unfolds in the Jharkhand capital.