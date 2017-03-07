Live Cricket Score, India vs Australia, 2nd Test, Day 4, Bengaluru: Umesh Yadav Strikes As Visitors Lose 3 Wickets

Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood created havoc as India's middle order crumbled in a heap and ended with 274 in the second innings to set 188-run target for the visitors. The highest total chased down by the visiting team has been 194 in this ground and looking at the pitch, it will not be easy for the Aussies to achieve the target. Earlier, Ajinkya Rahane scored a gritty fifty in the morning and completed his 11th half century. Along with Pujara, he stitched a stand of 108 runs for the 5th wicket. For Australia Josh Hazlewood was the pick of the bowlers who finished with 6/67 in the second innings. (LIVE SCORECARD)

13:21 IST: Ooh!! That ball kept low and Steve Smith managed to bring his bat on time before it hit his pads. Umesh Yadav is bowling a superb spell

13:20 IST: Peter Handscomb is the new batsman in

13:15 IST: OUT!!! Rapped on the pads of Shaun Marsh and given out by the umpire. They are not going for any review. Australia lose their third wicket

If the Lord asks Umesh Yadav for 3 wishes he will say "My Lord, one will do. Can the edges I produce find safe hands?" — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) March 7, 2017

13:05 IST: Australia have already accumulated 59 runs in 12 overs. They need 129 more runs now to win this Test

13:02 IST: FOUR!!! Fine shot and good use of the feet by the new batsman Shaun Marsh

12:59 IST: Edge and dropped by Virat Kohli at second slips. A big let-off for Steve Smith off Umesh Yadav

12:52 IST: OUT!!! No bat involved and clearly hitting the stumps. Third umpire stands with the decision. Big wicket for India as Australia lose their vice captain David Warner

12:51 IST: Rapped on the pads and given out by the on-field umpire. They are going for the review.

12:44 IST: SIX!! Warner steps out and he tonks it over deep mid-wicket. Brave shot against the spin by the left-hander

12:40 IST: Australia are 29/1 after 6 overs, need 159 more runs to win. David Warner 9*, Steve Smith 6*

12:36 IST: FOUR!! Outside the line and good stride forward by Steve Smith and hits it with the turn for a boundary

12:30 IST: OUT!!! Edged and taken by Wriddhiman Saha. Very good bowling by Ishant Sharma and the extra bounce confused Matt Renshaw. India get their first wicket

12:26 IST: A bit of drama!! Spider cam has come down and stalled it seems

12:23 IST: Big turn and it beats everyone. Four byes again. 22 runs on the board already

12:20 IST: Thuds into David Warner's pads and India are appealing. Not out, says the umpire and Virat Kohli is not going for the review. Looked very close

Here we go... 188 for the Aussies to win this 2nd Test match. #testcricketatitsbest — Michael Clarke (@MClarke23) March 7, 2017

12:15 IST: Well bowled 'Ash' says Wriddhiman Saha from behind as he pitches the ball up

12:12 IST: R Ashwin into the attack now. Virat Kohli goes for the spin straightaway

12:10 IST: FOUR!!! Gone through for 4 runs. Renshaw opening the face of the bat and went through the second slip

12:08 IST: Wavered!! Two wide deliveries from Ishant. What's wrong with him?

12:07 IST: If Australia win this match, this will be the fifth-highest successful chase against India in India. This Test is not over by a long way

12:05 IST: So, Australia need to score 188 runs to win this Test match. David Warner and Matt Renshaw are at the crease and Ishant Sharma to start the proceedings for India

11:44 IST: Highest 4th inngs totals at Chinnaswamy:



262 Ind v NZ, 2012 (W)

239 Ind v Aus, 2004 (L)

214 Ind v Pak, 2005 (L)

207 Ind v Aus, 2010 (W)

204 Ind v Pak, 1987 (L)

188 not easy but India need early inroads to believe. Patience the key. Australia under pressure too because the result is so big for them — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) March 7, 2017

Innings Break! India all out for 274, lead Australia (276) by 187 runs #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/ivJThsIjnp — BCCI (@BCCI) March 7, 2017

Josh Hazlewood finishes with 6-67 off 24 overs and we've got a cracking run chase coming up this arvo: https://t.co/iGxoJAaz64 #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/e6zCODMngZ — cricket.com.au (@CricketAus) March 7, 2017

11:28 IST: OUT!!! That's it. Ishant Sharma going for the drive and trapped at short covers. India all out for 274 and set Australia a target of 188 runs to win. Josh Hazlewood finished with 6/67 and Wriddhiman Saha remained unbeaten on 20

11:25 IST: Edge and just short of David Warner. Saha survives

11:20 IST: So, Steve O'Keefe now comes back into the attack. It looks like Lyon has injured his finger

11:19 IST: Review!! Hitting the stumps but pitched outside. Ishant Sharma survives

11:18 IST: Rapped on the pads but turned down by the umpire. Josh Hazlewood goes for the review again

Starcy on a trick after a of an inswinger which he was reasonably happy with #INDvsAUS pic.twitter.com/Hf14GIGBE7 — Damien Fleming (@bowlologist) March 7, 2017

11:12 IST: The highest chase at this ground by the visiting team has been 194 in 1998 by Australia

Even if you are a tailender, in a situation where 5 or 10 runs could be critical, you have to put a price on your wicket. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) March 7, 2017

11:01 IST: FOUR!! Ishant Sharma sweeps and beautifully executed for a boundary

11:00 IST: FOUR!! Saha goes for a big one and goes for a boundary. These are valuable runs for India. Lead now 175

10:53 IST: India are nine down now after a superb start in the morning. Rahane's wicket was the turning point and India crumbled in heap after his dismissal.

10:42 IST: OUT!!! Umesh Yadav goes for the big one and he is caught at mid-off. Absolutely silly by Yadav.

10:40 IST: The game has turned in matter of few minutes. Wriddhiman Saha and Umesh Yadav are at the crease now. The lead is 165

BOWLED HIM! Unreal! Hazlewood runs through Ashwin for his fifth wicket! India now 8-246, a lead of 159: https://t.co/iGxoJAaz64 #INDvAUS — cricket.com.au (@CricketAus) March 7, 2017

10:34 IST: Four wickets in the last nine balls for 11 runs. India are falling like nine pins

BOWLED HIM! Starc sends stumps all over the place. It's carnage. The big fella is pumped. Nair is gone first ball. On a hat-trick #INDvAUS — cricket.com.au (@CricketAus) March 7, 2017

10:26 IST: OUT!!! Pujara is gone and India in big big trouble. He departs for 92. Josh Hazlewood strikes for Australia

10:21 IST: OUT!! First ball duck for Karun Nair. What a blow for India

Congrats @cheteshwar1 on a wonderful innings. — Michael Clarke (@MClarke23) March 7, 2017

10:20 IST: OUT!!! Impact on line and hitting the middle stump. Third umpire overturns his decision and Ajinkya Rahane departs

10:18 IST: Rapped on the pads but turned down by the umpire. Australia are going for a review

10:16 IST: India lost the Galle Test in 2015 against Sri Lanka and we all know what happened after that. 19-match unbeaten streak which was broken in the last Test. Well, Virat Kohli and co.started poorly again in the first innings but these two deserve a standing ovation for the way they have carried on with their innings.

10:07 IST: Cheteshwar Pujara looks very solid in his defence. He has been very patient and has played a gem of an innings. Can India repeat 2001 Kolkata Test? Can Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara replicate VVS Laxman and Rahul Dravid?

10:02 IST: That delivery clocked 151 KPH!!! Nice and Sharp one by Mitchell Starc

09:57 IST: Nicely flicked away by Pujara for a quick double. India lead by 145 runs now. Pujara nearing his 100

09:54 IST: FOUR!!! Superb shot by Rahane and that's his 11th fifty. What a superb innings this has been. Take a bow Rahane!!

Super tough pitch today, going to be hard for and #INDvsAUS pic.twitter.com/pPEVqRrsth — Michael Clarke (@MClarke23) March 7, 2017

09:43 IST: So, a successful review by India!!! The ball clearly missing the leg-stump. First successful review in the last six calls

09:42 IST: Appeal for an LBW by Nathan Lyon and given by Richard Illingworth. Pujara immediately goes for the review

09:42 IST: So, with that single Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane complete 100-run partnership for the 5th wicket

09:40 IST: The ball clearly bouncing before the fielder grabbed it so it's a not-out

09:38 IST: Appeal for bat-pad and a bit of confusion here. Umpire Nigel Llong is unsure and he is going for the third umpire

09:36 IST: India lead by 129 runs and they will be looking for atleast 200. Remember, no overseas team has chased more than 200 at this ground

09:35 IST: Nathon Lyon from the other end now

09:30 IST: The players are at the crease. Cheteshwar Pujara to face the first ball and Steve O'Keege to start the proceedings for India

Fifteen minutes until the first ball of a massive day four at M Chinnaswamy Stadium #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/SjOiShho6V — cricket.com.au (@CricketAus) March 7, 2017

09:20 IST: It rained last night. It is clear now. There is a small thunderstorm predicted for later in the day

Some early morning broom for the pitch before the start of Day 4 #INDvAUS @Paytm Test cricket pic.twitter.com/mZs06gqLut — BCCI (@BCCI) March 7, 2017

09:15 IST: Australia will look for early wickets in this session. India will look to bat long enough to make sure they make Australia are batting in this first session tomorrow with the match still in balance

09:05 IST: Pitch report: The pitch has not changed much and it hasn't necessarily flattened out, says Mark Butcher and Matthew Hayden.But, Ravi Shastri says the sting in the pitch is in the first session. There is one crack that is big enough for big Ravi's little finger to go in, but that is too short and too wide.

09:00 IST: Hello and welcome to the live blog

Pujara was unbeaten on 79 at stumps on Monday while Rahane was 40 not out. Earlier, KL Rahul scored a gutsy 51 to give India a solid start.

Australia had begun the day from their overnight total of 237/6. They looked on course to set up a big lead, but lost their remaining four wickets for just seven runs to fold their innings at 276. Jadeja finished with six wickets from the innings, the best bowling figures by an Indian in the series.

Josh Hazlewood dismissed India opener Abhinav Mukund just after lunch, following a good start by the hosts. After Rahul's dismissal from a Steve O'Keefe delivery, Virat Kohli was adjudged lbw under controversial circumstances, with Hazlewood claiming his wicket. Jadeja was dismissed soon after by Hazlewood.

However, just when another middle-order collapse loomed ahead of India, Rahane and Pujara showed immense maturity to steady the innings. The duo kept the score ticking and didn't succumb to pressure on a difficult batting track. Pujara completed his half-century after tea, with India dominating the final session of the day.

On Day 4, the hosts will look to extend their lead and set up a big score for Australia to chase. It will be interesting to see how much turn the Bengaluru track offers on the penultimate day of the match.