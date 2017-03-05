Live Cricket Score, India vs Australia, 2nd Test, Day 2, Bengaluru: Visitors Lose Half Their Side, Hosts Bounce Back

Two wickets just before tea has brought back India right into the game as Australia lost 3 wickets in the second session of Day 2. Ravindra Jadeja (3/32) removed Matt Renshaw for 60 and dismissed Peter Handscomb later. Ishant Sharma got the reward for his superb bowling as Mitchell Marsh was caught plumb in front for a duck. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Catch all live cricket action and updates on India vs Australia straight from Bengaluru, India

15:18 IST: Australia are 187/5 in 90 overs, trail India by 2 runs. Shaun Marsh 50*, Matthew Wade 10*

15:17 IST: Shaun Marsh brings up his 6th half-century off 162 balls. Good innings by him.

15:13 IST: Marsh pushing at a wide one, gets the edge but didn't carry to first slip. Yadav unlucky to miss out on a wicket.

15:09 IST: Another review gone for begging. Marsh got a clear inside edge and survives one more time. Australia 184 for 5, Trail by 5 runs.

15:02 IST: Ishant finds the edge. Squared up Marsh completely but just dropped short of first slip.

14:59 IST: Again rapped on the pads and this was right in front. But Ishant had bowled a no ball. Marsh living dangerously.

14:56 IST: Marsh lucky to survive. The impact was outside the off-stump. So the review goes in favour of the Australians.

14:55 IST: Rapped on the pads and the umpire raises the finger. Shaun Marsh has gone for the review.

14:53 IST: Umesh Yadav comes back into the attack. The new ball is due but India yet to take it.

14:52 IST: Ishant Sharma finds the edge but falls short of first slip. Good stop by Kohli. Stopped a certain boundary. Wade survives.

14:47 IST: FOUR!! Late away movement foxed Matthew Wade. Edged past the keeper for a lucky boundary

14:45 IST: FOUR!! Marsh steps out and lofts it for a boundary. Australia trail by only 20 runs now

14:42 IST: Ishant Sharma has bowled brilliantly today. He has looked in rhythm too and regularly clocking 140 KPH

14:35 IST: Welcome back for the final session. Ravindra Jadeja to bowl the first over

Tea! That wicket sets up a massive final session on day two with SMarsh 38* and Australia trailing by 26 runs #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/ZjrCdjHkYo — cricket.com.au (@CricketAus) March 5, 2017

At Tea on Day 2 of the 2nd @Paytm Test, Australia are 163/5, trail India (189) by 26 runs #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/55mxfKxtmX — BCCI (@BCCI) March 5, 2017

14:18 IST: Jadeja finished that over in 2 minutes and 10 seconds to get India another over before tea. And Ishant came back to finally get a shooter on target and gets it to squeeze under the bat

14:16 IST: It's TEA!! Australia are 163/5 after 80 overs, trail India by 26 runs. Shaun Marsh 38*

14:15 IST: OUT!!! Ishant Sharma appeals and given out by the umpire. Mitchell Marsh goes for a duck

14:09 IST: Mitchell Marsh the new batsman in

OUT! Ashwin takes the sharp juggling catch and Jadeja his third. Handscomb gone for 16. Australia 4-160, trailing by 29 #INDvAUS — cricket.com.au (@CricketAus) March 5, 2017

14:02 IST: OUT!! Peter Handscomb going for the big shot again but what an excellent catch at mid-wicket by R Ashwin. Ravindra Jadeja gets another wicket.

13:58 IST: FOUR!!! Too short by R Ashwin and this time it's Shaun Marsh. Australia trail by only 29 runs now

13:55 IST: FOUR!! Beautiful use of the wrists and goes against the spin again. This is good batting by Peter Handscomb

13:52 IST: FOUR!! Peter Handscomb goes against the spin and bludgeons it away

Very smart bowling from @imjadeja and even better keeping from @Wriddhipops — Michael Clarke (@MClarke23) March 5, 2017

13:45 IST: Is that a dropped catch? Maybe not. Flighted delivery on the stumps, Marsh misses the flick

66.3: WICKET! M Renshaw (60) is out, st Wriddhiman Saha b Ravindra Jadeja, 134/3 — BCCI (@BCCI) March 5, 2017

Stumped! Renshaw's gritty knock comes to an end on 60 as Jadeja fires one down the leg side and Saha does the rest. Australia 3-134 #INDvAUS — cricket.com.au (@CricketAus) March 5, 2017

13:30 IST: OUT!!! Renshaw steps out and misses. He is stumped!! Brilliantly deceived by Ravindra Jadeja and India have got the wicket they wanted. He goes for 60 and looks agitated with himself

13:29 IST: SIX!!! He tonks it for a maximum and runs coming more freely for Australia

13:27 IST: Spin from both the ends now!! Australia are 128/2 after 66 overs, trail India by 61 runs. Matt Renshaw 54*, Marsh 25*

13:23 IST: Ravindra Jadeja comes into the attack now. He has been under bowled for sure

FIFTY! Brilliant from @MattRenshaw449! Hard work out there and he brings up his third Test half-century from 183 deliveries #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/ccn5onCwxM — cricket.com.au (@CricketAus) March 5, 2017

13:07 IST: FIFTY!!! Matt Renshaw takes a quick double and completes his 3rd half-century. He has been so patient for his fifty, deserves all the applause

Live Cricket Score: India vs Australia, Day 2: Matt Renshaw Leads Visitors' Reply

Photo Credit: BCCI

13:06 IST: FOUR!!! Renshaw comes down the track off Ashwin and he gets the boundary

13:00 IST: Marsh is standing way out of the crease, may be to avoid the LBW decision and to tackle swing

12:58 IST: APPEAL!! Ball thuds into the pads and a loud shout by Umesh Yadav. Not-out given by the umpire

12:54 IST: FOUR!! Shaun Marsh whacks it away for a boundary. Third consecutive short ball by Umesh Yadav and Marsh pulls it towards the fine leg

12:50 IST: Loud shout by Umesh Yadav for a caught behind but the umpire looks disinterested

12:47 IST: FOUR!!! Ashwin a bit offline and Saha was blinded by the batsman's angle. 4 byes

12:46 IST: FOUR!! Marsh sweeps and sweeps Ashwin well for a boundary.

12:41 IST: Difficult to comprehend why Virat Kohli has not gone with spin from both the ends? Ravindra Jadeja has only bowled 4 overs in the day despite taking a wicket

12:40 IST: India have conceded only 4 runs in 7 overs of the session so far

12:32 IST: Ishant Sharma was seen teasing Steve Smith and Matt Renshaw in the morning session. To know more, read this story by Sandip Sikdar - How Ishant Sharma Mocked Steve Smith, Matt Renshaw

12:30 IST: Shaaarrpp turn by R Ashwin and Shaun Marsh misjudged it completely. But, good reflexes shown in the end

12:20 IST: Rapped on the pads and big appeal by Ishant Sharma. Not-out says umpire Richard Illingworth. Clearly pitching outside leg

12:15 IST: India have tightened up the screws. Got to maintain it for this session too.

12:10 IST: Welcome back after the break

At Lunch on Day 2 of the 2nd Test, Australia 87/2 (Renshaw 40*), trail India (189) by 102 runs #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/2rAacMz1Mb — BCCI (@BCCI) March 5, 2017

That's lunch! A gripping session of Test match cricket. Renshaw unbeaten on 40 off 144. Warner and Smith the batsmen dismissed #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/dqnuSWzIUm — cricket.com.au (@CricketAus) March 5, 2017

11:28 IST: It's LUNCH!!! Australia are 87/2 in 45 overs, trail India by 102 runs. Matt Renshaw 40*, Shaun Marsh 2*. 47 runs coming in the session.

11:27 IST: Ishant Sharma to bowl the last over before lunch and Matt Renshaw, who is standing like a wall, to face him

Top spell this by Umesh Yadav!

Quality test match bowling!#INDvAUS — Jason Gillespie (@dizzy259) March 5, 2017

11:25 IST: R Ashwin comes into the attack again

11:24 IST: Umesh Yadav has been bowling really well. He has improved as a bowler, has worked on his fitness and is the only fast bowler to have played the entire season for India

11:16 IST: OUT!! Faint inside edge and Ravindra Jadeja strikes for India. Steve Smith goes for 8

11:14 IST: Australia are 81/1 after 41 overs, trail India by 108 runs. Matt Renshaw 36*, Steve Smith 8*

11:00 IST: FOUR!!! Edge and it almost carried to Virat Kohli. Is that a dropped catch? Matt Renshaw gets a boundary again

10:55 IST: Australia are 72/1 after 36 overs, trail India by 117 runs. Steven Smith 6*, Matt Renshaw 29*

10:54 IST: Ashwin has picked up his spot, just outside the leg-stump and trying to turn it from there. Interesting ploy to exploit the foot marks.

10:52 IST: Very conventional batting stance of Steve Smith. He has tried to be front-on most of the times and his bat is coming from the gully, then it's coming out straight. Very confusing which no-one should try to emulate but it's working for him

10:50 IST: Shouts of 'Bohot Badiya' (well done) by Wriddhiman Saha and Virat Kohli from behind as Ashwin finishes another intriguing over

10:47 IST: FOUR!! Another edge and another boundary for Matt Renshaw

10:45 IST: FOUR!!! Healthy outside edge and goes for a boundary through the gully to the third man area. Umesh Yadav a bit unlucky

10:32 IST: The benefit of doubt has gone to the batsman but was a very good referral there by Virat Kohli. Steve Smith survives.

10:30 IST: Rapped on the pads of Steven Smith and a loud shout by R Ashwin. The on-field umpire declines it but Indians are going for the review

10:22 IST: Now, Steve Smith joins the party. A light-hearted banter going on between Smith and Ishant. Virat Kohli at slips enjoying it too.

10:20 IST: That's funny!! Ishant Sharma is making funny faces and Steve Smith having a laugh there. This is comical

Nemeses of David Warner in Tests

8 - R Ashwin

7 - James Anderson#IndvAus — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) March 5, 2017

10:10 IST: Warner has been dismissed by Ashwin in Tests eight times. Most by any bowler

10:09 IST: Australians have scored only 14 runs in the session so far. India have managed to build up the pressure.

10:03 IST: Rapped on the pads and big appeal by Ishant Sharma. A bit high, may be and they are not going for a review.

Live Cricket Score: India vs Australia, Day 2: R Ashwin dismissed Warner for 33

Photo Credit: BCCI

10:00 IST: Steven Smith is the new batsman in and Ishant Sharma to continue

09:54 IST: OUT!! Clean bowled!!! David Warner is gone and Ashwin gets the big fish. Indians are all pumped up. Completely deceived him on the back foot

09:52 IST: Australia are 52/0 after 21 overs, trail India by 137 runs. David Warner 33*, Matt Renshaw 16*

09:50 IST: Ishant Sharma is consistently hitting at 140 KPH speed and bowling fuller lengths. Good stuff by the fast bowler

09:45 IST: FOUR!! Just a little jab from David Warner on the back foot and it goes for a boundary

09:42 IST: oooh!!! What a lovely delivery by the off-spinner. He beats Warner on the defence and misses the stumps too

09:40 IST: Ashwin pitches it pitches outside leg, Warner offers the pad. His strategy is clear

09:36 IST: Ravichandran Ashwin to share the attack and Warner to face him

09:31 IST: FOUR!! Juicy half-volley by Ishant Sharma and Warner puts that away for a boundary

09:30 IST: David Warner to face the first ball and Ishant Sharma to start the proceedings for India

Final hit before day two for the Marsh brothers #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/JzPwOuTENf — cricket.com.au (@CricketAus) March 5, 2017

09:20 IST: Day 2 of the second Test will start in about 10 minutes and India will have to really bowl out of their skins to take the advantage from this situation. A lot will depend on Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja. It will be interesting to see how Ishant Sharma and Umesh bowl.

09:15 IST: Pitch Report: "This pitch will play better today. It's how the batsmen apply themselves. Credit has to be given to Lyon bowled for the lines and lengths he bowled yesterday. The right length is when a batsman is looking to push forward, but he is not quite there and looks to play back. And there is bounce that troubles him. If he isn't quite there, he'll bring both the short legs into play. Pace is important at which you bowl, the pace at which you bowl and the position of the seam. If you get that right, you'' trouble the batsman. Otherwise, the batsman will score on the surface. It's hard work for the Indians. They have to bowl well. A batsman can score a hundred on this track. Australia's main aim will be to bat out the day. Today is going to be the deciding day of the series." reckons Ravi Shastri.

09:10 IST: Hello and welcome to the live blog

Many expected India to put up a fight in the second Test after their meek showing in the first Test at Pune, however, it was yet another poor display from the Indian batsmen. Virat Kohli made another error in judgement and was sent packing by Lyon. Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane also failed to shine while Abhinav Mukund, who returned to India's Test XI after nearly six years since playing his last game in 2011, was dismissed for naught.

Rahul did his best to save India the blushes but fell short by 10 runs of what would have been a well-deserved century.

Lyon extracted tremendous bounce and spin from the M Chinnaswamy pitch to which the Indian batsmen had no answers.

David Warner and Matt Renshaw ensured Australia ended the day with all their wickets intact.