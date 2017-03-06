Live Cricket Score, India vs Australia, 2nd Test, Bengaluru: Hosts Eye Quick Wickets

Live cricket score, India vs Australia: Ravindra Jadeja was the pick of the bowlers on Day 2.

Australia showed some real character in their bid to get closer to the Indian total as the visitors compiled good partnerships to dent the hosts' hopes of making inroads into their batting line-up. After losing David Warner and Steven Smith in the first session of the second day, Matt Renshaw and Shaun Marsh stitched together a 52-run stand to keep the Indian bowlers at bay. Renshaw was dismissed for a well-made 60 but the Australians kept the scoreboard moving. The Indian bowlers stuck to their task by not giving away easy runs but the Australians remained patient and manoeuvred the bowling that got them past the Indian first innings score of 189. Ravindra Jadeja was the pick of the bowlers for India, returning with figures of 3 for 49 at the end of the day's play. (LIVE SCORECARD)

09:56 IST: Australia are 249/6 after 112 overs, lead India by 60 runs. Matthew Wade 25*, Mitchell Starc 21*

09:45 IST: Australia are already 56 runs ahead already and it's only the third over of the day. These are costly runs for them. Getting difficult for Virat Kohli brigade

09:35 IST: FOUR!! Beats everyone and it goes for four byes

09:30 IST: So, the players are at the crease now. Ishant Sharma to start the proceedings for India and Matthew Wade to face the first ball

Wade prepares to resume his innings on day three. Fifteen minutes until first ball #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/1sJr77naX8 — cricket.com.au (@CricketAus) March 6, 2017

09:15 IST: India's task on Day 3 will be to ensure that they remove the rest of Australia's batting as soon as possible. More than 100-run lead will make it very tough for the Indian batsmen

09:10 IST: "There is enough wear and tear to keep the spinners interested. Batsmen will have to watchout for the variable bounce with both the spinners and the fast bowlers," says Ravi Shastri. Matthew Hayden adds that there are massive cracks that are threatening to open and that is exactly in the spot where Mitchell Starc lands the ball and it could be tough for the Indian batsmen.

09:00 IST: Hello and welcome to the live blog

Shaun Marsh played a very good hand of 66 before Umesh Yadav got the better of the Australian left-hander. Both the Indian seamers - Ishant Sharma and Umesh - bowled their hearts out, but had little to show in the wickets column.

The morning session of the third day's play could well turn out to be a decisive session, not only for the Test match but also for the series. The Indians would look to pick up the last four wickets as early as possible on Day 3.

For the hosts, it is imperative that they get rid of the deficit without losing too many wickets and bat sensibly on a track that is beginning to keep low at times.

The Indian team would be mindful of their recent poor batting performances, as they will have to put up a competitive total for Australia to chase in their final innings.