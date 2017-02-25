Live Cricket Score, India vs Australia, 1st Test, Day 3, Pune: Steve Smith And Co. Look To Bat Hosts Out Of Game

India vs Australia: Steve Smith and co. will look to bat the hosts out of the game on Day 3.

India vs Australia: Steve Smith and co. will look to bat the hosts out of the game on Day 3. © AFP

India put on a disastrous showing on the second day of the first Test against Australia in Pune on Friday, as they collapsed for a meager 105 in their first innings, with Steve O'Keefe picking six wickets for the visitors. The appalling performance saw Australia take a first innings lead of 155 runs, before extending it to 298 after ending the day with a second innings score of 143/4. On Day 3, the hosts will look to make a comeback while the visitors led by Steve Smith will look to bat India out of the game. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Catch the live cricket action and updates from Day 3 of the 1st India vs Australia Test in Pune

09:05 IST: Hello and welcome to the live blog

India started off on a poor note as Murali Vijay (10) was the first one to go back to the pavilion with the score on 26. Cheteshwar Pujara (6) soon followed Vijay to the dressing room as India found themselves in a spot of bother after losing two early wickets.

Indian captain Virat Kohli didn't trouble the scorers much as the 28-year-old was dismissed for a rare duck, caught at second slip with Starc doing the damage with the ball.

Despite KL Rahul's half-century, India suffered a spectacular collapse after the opener threw away his wicket with a risky shot that was promptly caught. India lost their last seven wickets for just 11 runs to hand the initiative to Australia.

During the visitors' second innings, skipper Steve Smith was dropped thrice as he went on to end the day unbeaten on 59. With six wickets still in hand for Australia, who have a lead of 298 runs on a challenging track for batsmen, India will have all to do come Saturday morning.