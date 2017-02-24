Live Cricket Score, India vs Australia, 1st Test, Day 2, Pune: Virat Kohli Departs, Hosts In Trouble

Live Cricket Score, India vs Australia: KL Rahul holds the fort for the hosts

Live Cricket Score, India vs Australia: KL Rahul holds the fort for the hosts © BCCI

The Indian batting was severely tested by the Aussie pace attack on Friday morning as the hosts lost three quick wickets including the big fish Virat Kohli in their reply to Australian total of 260. Earlier, It took only 5 balls for India to send Mitchell Starc back to the pavillion on Day 2 of the Pune Test. R Ashwin dismissed the left-hander to end the visitors' first innings. (Live scorecard)

Catch live cricket action and updates from Day 2 of the 1st India vs Australia Test in Pune

LUNCH! An enthralling morning of Test cricket. Two wickets for Starc, one for Hazlewood. Rahul 47* at the break #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/NIg2ZeWNy6 — cricket.com.au (@CricketAus) February 24, 2017

At Lunch on Day 2 of the 1st Test, India are 70/3,trail Australia (260) by 190 runs. Follow the game here - https://t.co/Px6Gu2Qz1R #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/OyioG2bKNn — BCCI (@BCCI) February 24, 2017

11:27 IST: LUNCH!! So, the enthralling first session of Day 2 ends here. India are 70/3 in 25 overs and trail Australia by 190 runs. Kl Rahul 47*, Ajinkya Rahane 6*

11:13 IST: FOUR!! Cracking shot by KL Rahul towards the off-side. He leans forward and picks a gap past Warner at mid-off

11:08 IST: India still trail by 201 runs. This pair really needs to bat well now and should look to build a good partnership

11:05 IST: India are 58/3 after 19 overs. KL Rahul 39*, Ajinkya Rahane 2*

Live Cricket Score, India vs Australia: Mitchell Starc removed Virat Kohli for a duck. Photo Credit: BCCI Live Cricket Score, India vs Australia: Mitchell Starc removed Virat Kohli for a duck.

11:04 IST: FOUR!!! Absolutely brilliant by Rahul. He knew where the gap was and caressed it through the covers for a boundary

Australia storming back! Outside off stump line gets Kohli again. Bowlers, not pitch, getting batsmen out! — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) February 24, 2017

Did you miss Kohli getting knocked over for a duck? Watch it here: https://t.co/FHXxdHQEqN #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/gXF85linke — cricket.com.au (@CricketAus) February 24, 2017

10:59 IST: FOUR!! A modern day cricket shot by KL Rahul. He reverse sweeps Nathan Lyon to remove the pressure

Virat's first duck since August 2014 against England at Old Trafford — Samuel Ferris (@samuelfez) February 24, 2017

10:48 IST: OUT!!! Kohli falls for a duck. The Aussies are cock-a-hoop. The ball was well away from his body and outside off, but tried to play the square drive. The feet didn't move and the edge carried comfortably to Smith's lap at first slip.

10:47 IST: Captain Virat Kohli comes to the crease now. But, what a delivery by Starc on a wicket like this

10:46 IST: OUT!!! Superb delivery by Mitchell Starc on his comeback spell and what a ripper to dismiss Cheteshwar Pujara. India lose their second wicket

10:45 IST: India 44/1 after 14 overs, trail Australia by 216 runs. KL Rahul 28, Cheteshwar Pujara 6

10:32 IST: FOUR!! Lovely looking shot by KL Rahul. Waited for the ball and hit a smashing drive to welcome Nathon Lyon

10:30 IST: India 38/1 after 11 overs. KL Rahul 23*, Cheteshwar Pujara 5*

10:27 IST: FOUR!! Good use of the wrists by Cheteshwar Pujara and glances it for a boundary. A wavered line by Hazlewood

10:22 IST: SIX!! KL Rahul lofts it over mid-off and it goes for a maximum

10:14 IST: India are 27/1 after 8 overs. KL Rahul 17*, Cheteshwar Pujara 0*

10:13 IST: Cheteshwar Pujara comes into the middle and Steve O'Keefe to continue

Live Cricket Score, India vs Australia: Murali Vijay departed for 10 off Josh Hazlewood. Photo Credit: BCCI Live Cricket Score, India vs Australia: Murali Vijay departed for 10 off Josh Hazlewood.

10:11 IST: OUT!!! Edged and caught by Wade off Josh Hazlewood. Murali Vijay departs for 10 and India lose their first wicket

Live Cricket Score, India vs Australia: Murali Vijay gave steady start to the hosts. Photo Credit: BCCI Live Cricket Score, India vs Australia: Murali Vijay gave steady start to the hosts.

10:03 IST: FOUR!! Too full from Starc and flicked wide of mid-on by Murali Vijay

09:57 IST: FOUR!! Down the leg side and easy for Rahul, glanced away to the fine leg fence

Time not a factor. India will seek to bat Australia out of the game. Also,how India bat will be an indicator of how bad the track really is. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) February 24, 2017

09:51 IST: FOUR!! Sheer elegance shown there by KL Rahul. He missed out versus Bangladesh, but will look to make full use of the opportunity here.

09:47 IST: As expected, Steve O'Keefe, the spinner comes into the attack in the second over itself.

09:44 IST: FOUR!! KL Rahul gets off the mark with a boundary

09:42 IST: Murali Vijay and KL Rahul are at the crease and Mitchell Starc to bowl the first over for Australia

09:35 IST: OUT!!! Starc goes for the big one again but caught in the deep by Jadeja. R Ashwin gets the wicket

R Ashwin dismissed Mitchell Starc for 61. Photo Credit: BCCI R Ashwin dismissed Mitchell Starc for 61. Photo Credit: BCCI

09:32 IST: FOUR!!! And Starc smashes the second ball of the day, it goes for a boundary

09:30 IST: So,Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood are at the ground and R Ashwin to start the proceedings for India

09:26 IST: The pitch will not get better from here and expect a lot of bowling from Nathan Lyon and Steve O'Keefe. India can't take things for granted and really need to bat well

09:25 IST: Against England, Umesh had to contend with a flat wicket. Against Bangladesh, another flat track. Against Australia, a spin haven. Three successive Tests and on all three, Umesh has had a telling impact. It goes to show how much he has improved as a fast bowler.

09:20 IST: Umesh Yadav was a star yesterday and showed his grit and hunger to take the wickets. To take wickets on a 'rank turner' is not an easy job to do for a fast bowler.

09:15 IST: Hello and welcome to the live blog

On Day 1, Umesh was extremely impressive in the post-tea session, where he picked up three quick wickets of Matthew Wade, Steve O'Keefe and Nathan Lyon.

Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin both chipped in with two wickets each while Jayant Yadav bagged one wicket.

Matt Renshaw, playing in his first Test outside Australia and forced to head to the toilet midway through his innings due to an upset stomach, scored an impressive 68.

It will be interesting to see how Australia approach the formidable Indian batting line-up when the latter open their innings.