 
don't
miss
All Sports
India vs Australia 2017 23 Feb 17 to 29 Mar 17
Cricket

India vs Australia: KL Rahul's Reply to Twitter Troll Who Mocked His Batting Form

Updated: 01 March 2017 12:27 IST

KL Rahul was one of the finds of 2016 for the Indian cricket team. The Karnataka batsman's form across all three formats last year was one of the high points for Indian cricket.

India vs Australia: KL Rahul's Reply to Twitter Troll Who Mocked His Batting Form
The seeming frustration of fans with KL Rahul's form was witnessed on Twitter. © BCCI

The Indian cricket team endured a nightmarish start to the ongoing series against Australia. The hosts were crushed by 333 runs in the first Test at Pune by Steve Smith's men. The defeat also ended India's 19-match unbeaten run in Test cricket. The lack of application from the Indian batsmen disappointed not just fans but also former cricketers. "I am disappointed with a lack of fight shown by the Indian team. Getting out in 75 overs in two innings is just not done. This was one of the worst defeats of the Indian team," said Sunil Gavaskar after the Pune Test.

KL Rahul was one of the finds of 2016 for the Indian cricket team. The Karnataka batsman's form across all three formats last year was one of the high points for Indian cricket. The stylish right-hander however, hasn't enjoyed a great run in 2017. Rahul has been criticised for not putting a value on his wicket. He also played an irresponsible shot in the Pune Test, leading a collapse of the Indian batting line-up.

The seeming frustration of fans with Rahul was witnessed on Twitter after the batsman indulged in some banter with teammate Ravichandran Ashwin.

'Forget all this. Focus on scoring runs," replied a user.

'Please come and teach us, brother. I'm sue you know how to score runs," was Rahul's quick retort.

Rahul has scored two fifties in 10 outings, with a highest score of 71, across formats in 2017. The 24-year-old is a key component of India's Test side and needs to provide a solid start at the top.

Rahul will be raring to go in the next Test in order to prove his detractors wrong on his home turf in Bengaluru. A fit and firing Rahul is an asset to the current Indian team.

Topics : India Kannaur Lokesh Rahul Australia Tour of India, 2017 Cricket
For the latest Sports news like us on Facebook or Follow us onTwitter and get the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • KL Rahul has not enjoyed a great run in 2017
  • Rahul has had several injury problems
  • Rahul scored a fifty in the 1st Test vs Australia
Related Articles
Virat Kohli, Ravichandran Ashwin Static In Latest ICC Test Rankings
Virat Kohli, Ravichandran Ashwin Static In Latest ICC Test Rankings
Steve O'Keefe Spins Australia to a Dominant Position vs India
Steve O'Keefe Spins Australia to a Dominant Position vs India
Highlights, India vs Australia, 1st Test, Day 2, Pune: Steve O'Keefe's 6-For Puts Visitors On Top After Hosts' Dramatic Collapse
Highlights, India vs Australia, 1st Test, Day 2, Pune: Steve O'Keefe's 6-For Puts Visitors On Top After Hosts' Dramatic Collapse
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 121
2 Australia 109
3 South Africa 107
4 England 101
5 New Zealand 98
Last updated on: 26 February 2017

Advertisement

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.