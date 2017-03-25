 
don't
miss
All Sports
India vs Australia 2017 23 Feb 17 to 29 Mar 17
Cricket

India Will Have To Bat Really Well Without Virat Kohli: Sourav Ganguly

Updated: 25 March 2017 22:19 IST

Australia posted a competitive total in the first innings riding on skipper Steve Smith's 111 and half centuries from opener David Warner and wicket keeper-batsman Mathew Wade.

India Will Have To Bat Really Well Without Virat Kohli: Sourav Ganguly
India bowled out Australia for 300 in the first innings © AFP

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly on Saturday said India will have to bat out of their skins in the absence of skipper Virat Kohli to post a dominating total in reply to Australia's 300 in the first innings of the fourth Test at Dharamsala. Australia posted a competitive total in the first innings riding on skipper Steve Smith's 111 and half centuries from opener David Warner and wicket keeper-batsman Mathew Wade. In reply, Indian openers Murali Vijay and Lokesh Rahul batted for an over before close of play on the opening day.

"India will have to bat well. They are playing with five batsmen. And without Kohli, the others have to step up," Ganguly told reporters in Kolkata.

India's star performer on the day was left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav, who returned 4/68 on debut taking the wickets of David Warner, Peter Handscomb, Glenn Maxwell and Pat Cummins.

"Kuldeep bowled really well. It's all about his release of the ball. Like any right arm leg-spinner, it's important to observe him while he is releasing the ball," Ganguly said of the 22-year-old Kanpur tweaker.

"The Test is still wide open and any team can win," Ganguly added.

Meanwhile, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vice-captain Surya Kumar Yadav hailed Kuldeep's performance saying it will surely help the men in purple in the Indian Premier League (IPL), starting April 5.

"I was watching the match since morning. Kuldeep was brilliant, and his performance augurs well for us in the IPL," the Mumbai batsman said.

The Knights practiced for a short while at the Eden Gardens on Saturday.

Besides Yadav, Ankit Rajpoot, Sanjay Yadav, Sheldon Jackson, and local boy Sayan Ghosh sweated it out for around for an hour. Opener Robin Uthappa and big hitter Yusuf Pathan will join the practice camp on Sunday.

(With inputs from IANS)

Topics : India Australia Sourav Ganguly Virat Kohli Ajinkya Madhukar Rahane Australia Tour of India, 2017 Cricket
Get the latest IPL 2017 news, check IPL 2017 schedule & IPL live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • India batted for only one over on Day 1
  • Virat Kohli is out of the Dharamsala Test due to shoulder injury
  • Australia scored 300 in the first innings
Related Articles
Never Seen Two Aussie Spinners Put India Under So Much Pressure: Sourav Ganguly
Never Seen Two Aussie Spinners Put India Under So Much Pressure: Sourav Ganguly
India vs Australia: Virat Kohli Did What Sachin Tendulkar Couldn't, Says Sourav Ganguly
India vs Australia: Virat Kohli Did What Sachin Tendulkar Couldn't, Says Sourav Ganguly
AB de Villiers Smashes Sourav Ganguly's ODI Record
AB de Villiers Smashes Sourav Ganguly's ODI Record
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 121
2 Australia 109
3 South Africa 107
4 England 101
5 New Zealand 98
Last updated on: 21 March 2017

Advertisement

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.