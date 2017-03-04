India vs Australia: Virat Kohli Is Moving Around The Crease More Than He Should, Says Sunil Gavaskar

Virat Kohli's poor run of form in the ongoing four-Test series continued as the India captain was dismissed for just 12 by Nathan Lyon on Day 1 of the second Test in Bengaluru. Kohli now just has 25 runs in three innings after failing to make an impact in the first Test at Pune as well. In his assessment of Kohli, former India skipper Sunil Gavaskar told NDTV that the Indian captain was moving around too much in the crease and needed to stay still. Kohli for the second time in this series made an error in judgement that cost him his wicket.

Kohli misjudged a Lyon delivery, offering no shot and was rapped on the pads. The umpire had no hesitation lifting the dreaded finger. Kohli and KL Rahul discussed a little before taking the Decision Review System (DRS).

Replays clearly showed that ball was crashing into the stumps, bringing an end to Kohli's stay at the crease.

"In two consecutive matches, Virat has misjudged the turn and line of the delivery and has paid the penalty. He is moving around the crease more than he should, I think he needs to stand a little bit still and not shuffle across the off-stump as he is doing. He has to take a loot at his technique because mentally he is vert strong," Gavaskar told NDTV.

'Lyon made to look extraordinary'

Lyon decimated the Indian batting line-up in Bengaluru, registering career-best figures of 8/50. The Australian off-spinner extracted tremendous bounce from the M. Chinnaswamy pitch as the Indian batsmen were found wanting.

Gavaskar praised Lyon for his performance but said that the Indian batsmen made him extraordinary.

"The Indian batsmen made him look a bit extraordinary. They allowed him to get on top of them and the technique against the bouncing ball was found wanting. But he bowled really well because he got that line outside the off-stump brilliantly," said the former India opener.

"This is a completely unexpected performance from India. Australia has got a much more potent attack than what the Indians have faced all season. In (Mitchell) Starc and (Josh) Hazlewood, they have got top class new ball bowlers and Nathan Lyon has been a proven performer over the years. The Indians are falling short," he added.