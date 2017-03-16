India vs Australia: Virat Kohli Injury Scare For Team India

India captain Virat Kohli had to walk off the field on Thursday when he injured his right shoulder while fielding the post-lunch session on Day 1 of the 3rd Test with Australia in Ranchi. The injury, as it turns out, was bad enough to keep him off the field for the entire post-lunch session and he did not take the field even after the tea break, with vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane doing the captain's job.

Kohli, never one to take the foot off the accelerator in whatever he does on the cricket field, went full tilt after a ball headed for the boundary off the first delivery of the 40th over of the Australian first innings, shortly after lunch.

He dived full length in his failed effort to stop the ball and landed heavily on his right shoulder.

Oh dear! Virat's in a spot of bother. Landed awkwardly chasing down the ball. Ajinkya will stand-in for him as he takes a break #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/JCZzbeK6sX — BCCI (@BCCI) March 16, 2017

As soon as he got up, it was evident he was in trouble. Physio Patrick Farhart rushed on to the field and escorted the skipper off. The ice pack was immediately applied to the right shoulder and it was on for a considerable period of time.

While Kohli did don his whites again, he did not take the field after tea as well.