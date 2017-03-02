 
don't
miss
All Sports
India vs Australia 2017 23 Feb 17 to 29 Mar 17
Cricket

India vs Australia: Virat Kohli Did What Sachin Tendulkar Couldn't, Says Sourav Ganguly

Updated: 02 March 2017 15:27 IST

Much will depend on whether skipper Virat Kohli, who had a match to forget with scores of 0 and 13, can rediscover the form which has brought him four double centuries since last July.

India vs Australia: Virat Kohli Did What Sachin Tendulkar Couldn't, Says Sourav Ganguly
Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly came out in support of Virat Kohli after the Pune loss. © AFP

Australia's crushing 333-run win in the first Test in Pune last weekend was the tourists' first victory in India since 2004 and ended a 19-match unbeaten run for Virat Kohli's world number one team. India's much-vaunted batting line-up was skittled out for just 105 and 107, and their spinners -- supposedly the best in the world -- were upstaged by their unfancied Australian counterparts.

But the outcome of the first Test means India must now avoid defeat in Bengaluru if they are reclaim the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, which has been in Australia's possession since they beat India 2-0 at home in 2014-15.

Much will depend on whether skipper Kohli, who had a match to forget with scores of 0 and 13, can rediscover the form which has brought him four double centuries since last July.

However, Indian cricket legends have come out in support of Kohli and his team after the shocking loss in Pune.

Like Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly has now backed Kohli and Co ahead of the 2nd Test, starting on March 4.

"Kohli is human and he had to fail one day. He failed in both innings in Pune. I think he played a little bit of a loose shot in the first innings outside the off stump but the Australians bowled him there," Ganguly told India Today.

Dada also paid the ultimate compliment to Kohli as he compared his performance with that of Tendulkar, who was known to be at his best against the Aussies.

"To watch those four back-to-back Test match hundreds against Australia in Australia (was surreal). I have not seen even Sachin Tendulkar do that," Ganguly said.

While India are expected to make a couple of changes for Bengaluru, the visitors are likely to stick with their winning side.

The third and fourth Tests of the series will be played in Ranchi and Dharamsala.

Topics : India Australia Virat Kohli Sachin Ramesh Tendulkar Sourav Ganguly Australia Tour of India, 2017 Cricket
For the latest Sports news like us on Facebook or Follow us onTwitter and get the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Sourav Ganguly has come out in support of Virat Kohli
  • Ganguly heaped praise on Kohli and compared his batting to Sachin
  • Kohli failed to fire in the 1st Test vs Australia
Related Articles
India vs Australia: KL Rahul Offers Glimpse Into Virat Kohli and Co's Big Battle Plans For 2nd Test
India vs Australia: KL Rahul Offers Glimpse Into Virat Kohli and Co's Big Battle Plans For 2nd Test
India vs Australia: Michael Clarke's Tryst With 'Tuk Tuk' In Bengaluru
India vs Australia: Michael Clarke's Tryst With 'Tuk Tuk' In Bengaluru
Virat Kohli To Receive Polly Umrigar Award, R Ashwin to Get Dilip Sardesai Award
Virat Kohli To Receive Polly Umrigar Award, R Ashwin to Get Dilip Sardesai Award
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 121
2 Australia 109
3 South Africa 107
4 England 101
5 New Zealand 98
Last updated on: 26 February 2017

Advertisement

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.