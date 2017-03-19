India Vs Australia: Umpire Chris Gaffaney Gives Cheteshwar Pujara A Scare

The third Test between India and Australia is likely to head for a draw and not only the spectators but the match is getting tedious for the officials too. But on-field umpire Chris Gaffaney brought some spice at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi by inadvertently trolling the Australian cricket team by his response to a half-hearted appeal. In the 140th over of India's innings, Josh Hazlewood bowled a peach of a delivery to Cheteshwar Pujara. There was half-a-shout for caught behind from Australia skipper Steve Smith and the slip cordon as the Indian batsman missed the pull shot.

Gaffaney started to raise his finger but then ended up scratching his hat in the end. Everyone saw the funny side of it and left the TV commentators and social media in splits.

Former cricketer-turned-commentator Aakash Chopra also shared the video of the incident through his Twitter account with a surprised emoji.

Twitterati made fun of the incident and soon the video became viral.

Gaffaney is a former New Zealand cricketer who has played 83 first-class matches. He is currently a member of the International Cricket Council's (ICC) Elite Umpire Panel and officiates in all three formats of the game. He has worked as a policeman too.

Gaffaney made his One-Day International (ODI) umpiring debut in a match between Canada and Ireland at Toronto in September 2010. He was part of ICC's International Panel of Umpires and later stood in his first Test match -- between Zimbabwe and South Africa at Harare in August 2014.