India vs Australia: Steve Smith's Side Hires Spin Gurus Ahead of Tour

Australia have named four spinners in the squad to take on top-ranked India. © AFP

Australia have turned to former Indian bowler Sriram Sridharan, who will work with Steve Smith's side as a "spin consultant", for their upcoming tour to India.

Sridharan played eight one-day internationals for India and worked with Australian squads in Sri Lanka and India last year in a similar capacity.

"He knows our players very well and has a wealth of knowledge on the conditions that our players will face in India," said team performance manager Pat Howard.

Australia have included four spinners in the squad to take on top-ranked India in the series that begins in Pune on February 23.

Uncapped Mitchell Swepson, 23, joins Nathan Lyon, Ashton Agar and Steve O'Keefe.

Monty Panesar, the former England spinner, who played three Test tours of India for 28 wickets, has also been recruited by Australia to impart his knowledge of sub-continent pitches.

Panesar, who was one of England's 2012 winning tourists in India, will spend a week in Brisbane with the Australians as they seek to bolster their chances of winning their first match in India since 2004.

(With inputs from AFP)