India vs Australia: Spidercam Comes To India's Aid As Aussies Get Off To A Flying Start

With Australia looking to make short work of the target set by India, the hosts got some aid from an unplanned source, as the Spidercam, set up for the aerial shots, came to a juddering halt just above the batting pitch. The Australians were on 22 for no loss off just four overs when the camera came in close for a shot during the mid-over break and then would not go back to its original position.

Everyone was left a little bemused and Australia opener Matt Renshaw, one of the tallest players on the field, tried in vain to nudge the gadget with bat.

Everyone seemed to be at a loss about what to do as the camera stayed stuck to its position for about five minutes before moving away, rather reluctantly.

Immediately after that Renshaw edged one from Ishant Sharma to wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha.

Looks like the camera did have a little bit of a distracting impact on the batsman.