 
don't
miss
All Sports
India vs Australia 2017 23 Feb 17 to 29 Mar 17
Cricket

India vs Australia: Spidercam Comes To India's Aid As Aussies Get Off To A Flying Start

Updated: 07 March 2017 13:53 IST

Australia were 22/0 after just four overs when the camera came in close for a shot during the mid-over break and then would not go back to its original position

India vs Australia: Spidercam Comes To India's Aid As Aussies Get Off To A Flying Start
Matt Renshaw tried in vain to nudge the gadget with his bat. © BCCI

With Australia looking to make short work of the target set by India, the hosts got some aid from an unplanned source, as the Spidercam, set up for the aerial shots, came to a juddering halt just above the batting pitch. The Australians were on 22 for no loss off just four overs when the camera came in close for a shot during the mid-over break and then would not go back to its original position.

Everyone was left a little bemused and Australia opener Matt Renshaw, one of the tallest players on the field, tried in vain to nudge the gadget with bat.

Everyone seemed to be at a loss about what to do as the camera stayed stuck to its position for about five minutes before moving away, rather reluctantly.

Immediately after that Renshaw edged one from Ishant Sharma to wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha.

Looks like the camera did have a little bit of a distracting impact on the batsman.

Topics : Cricket India Australia Matthew Thomas Renshaw Ishant Sharma Wriddhiman Prasanta Saha Australia Tour of India, 2017
For the latest Sports news like us on Facebook or Follow us onTwitter and get the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • The Spidercam temporarily brought play to a halt on Day 4 of 2nd Test
  • The camera is set up for aerial shots
  • The camera came to a halt just above the pitch at one point
Related Articles
India vs Australia: Virat Kohli Describes Win as Best of His Captaincy Career
India vs Australia: Virat Kohli Describes Win as Best of His Captaincy Career
India vs Australia: Virat Kohli Carries DRS Battle Off The Field, Takes On Visitors Again
India vs Australia: Virat Kohli Carries DRS Battle Off The Field, Takes On Visitors Again
India vs Australia: Virat Kohli Leads Twitter Accolades After Win in 2nd Test
India vs Australia: Virat Kohli Leads Twitter Accolades After Win in 2nd Test
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 121
2 Australia 109
3 South Africa 107
4 England 101
5 New Zealand 98
Last updated on: 26 February 2017

Advertisement

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.