India vs Australia: Sachin Tendulkar Warns Hosts Against Taking Australia Lightly

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar on Monday picked the Indian cricket team as hot favourites against the visiting Australian team but warned the hosts against taking them lightly."The last thing one would like to do is underestimate your opposition and Australia is a strong side. Yes, to play in Indian conditions it would be difficult and Australian players have also acknowledged that, which is a compliment to the Indian team, the way they are playing but you cannot take things for granted," Tendulkar said in an event in Mumbai.

India will play a four-Test series against Steve Smith's men starting from February 23 in Pune. Australia have been enduring mixed fortunes in Test cricket of late, losing to South Africa before beating Pakistan at home.

"I have no doubt that our team will prepare to their best of the ability and deliver when it matters. Australian are going to be tough to handle and that's how it has always been. But I think I am confident of Indian team," he added.

He also emphasised on the fact that people should spend more time in the gyms and less time on dining tables.

Earlier, Tendulkar had heaped a praise on Indian team's fielding and said that the team was now one of the best fielding sides in the world. Talking about the importance of fitness in sports in today's world and the advanced fitness regime that the cricketers follow now, the former batting superstar said the way the present Indian cricket team fields is a "joy to watch".

"I think we have possibly one of the best fielding sides in the world. It is a joy to watch all these guys fielding the way they do. Even when fielding they are extremely aggressive and attacking," he had said.

(With inputs from PTI)