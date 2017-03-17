 
don't
miss
All Sports
India vs Australia 2017 23 Feb 17 to 29 Mar 17
Cricket

India vs Australia: Ravindra Jadeja's Five-Wicket Haul Highlights His Value In Indian Attack

Updated: 17 March 2017 14:18 IST

Ravindra Jadeja claimed his eighth five-wicket haul in Test cricket, finishing with the figures of 5/124 in the first innings.

India vs Australia: Ravindra Jadeja's Five-Wicket Haul Highlights His Value In Indian Attack
Ravindra Jadeja claimed his eighth five-wicket haul in Test cricket © BCCI

Ravindra Jadeja once again emerged as the bawling lynchpin for India has he claimed five wicket, his eighth such haul in Test cricket, to keep India in the fight. His spell on Day 2 of the 3rd Test in Ranchi was largely instrumental in keeping Australia away from the 600-plus total they were threatening at the beginning of the day. Not only that, Jadeja's fine reverse-flick throw ran out last man Josh Hazlewood, denying Steve Smith a double-century.

Australia had begun the day at 299 for four, with Smith and Glenn Maxwell looking in ominous form. But thanks to Jadeja's spell, the innings ended at 451 all out.

Jadeja's left-arm spin saw the end of Maxwell, and he also took care of Matthew Wade, Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon.

Having claimed David Warner's wicket on the first day, Jadeja duly wrapped up another five-for, the second of the series after his 6/63 haul in the first innings of the 2nd Test in Bengaluru.

Topics : India Australia Ravindrasinh Anirudhsinh Jadeja JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi Australia Tour of India, 2017 Cricket
Get the latest IPL 2017 news, check IPL 2017 schedule & IPL live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Jadeja picked up his second five-for of the series
  • He finished with the figures of 5/124
  • Australia scored 451 in the first innings
Related Articles
India vs Australia: KL Rahul, Murali Vijay Lead Hosts' Response On Day 2
India vs Australia: KL Rahul, Murali Vijay Lead Hosts' Response On Day 2
India vs Australia: Wriddhiman Saha-Steve Smith Wrestling Match Has Umpire Ian Gould In Splits
India vs Australia: Wriddhiman Saha-Steve Smith Wrestling Match Has Umpire Ian Gould In Splits
R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja Jointly On Top In ICC Test Rankings For Bowlers
R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja Jointly On Top In ICC Test Rankings For Bowlers
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 121
2 Australia 109
3 South Africa 107
4 England 101
5 New Zealand 98
Last updated on: 08 March 2017

Advertisement

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.