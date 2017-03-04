India vs Australia: Nathan Lyon Drew Inspiration From Watching Ravichandran Ashwin Videos

India vs Australia: Nathan Lyon took 8 wickets as the hosts were bundled out for 189 on Day 1.

Nathan Lyon was the tormentor-in-chief for the Indian cricket team, registering career-best figures of 8/50 on Day 1 of the second Test between India and Australia in Bengaluru. Lyon extracted tremendous bounce from the M. Chinnaswamy pitch as the Indian batsmen were found wanting. Following his exploits, Lyon said he had drawn inspiration by watching videos of his Indian counterpart Ravichandran Ashwin. Lyon's eighth five-wicket haul in Tests helped him become the highest wicket-taker for Australia against India in Tests, overtaking Brett Lee.

Lyon was in sublime form on Day 1 of the second Test, scalping the final five Indian wickets for just 15 runs after the tea session.

The Australian off-spinner credited his great showing to the preparatory camp in Dubai where he bowled close to 1200 deliveries.

"I don't know what to say. I watched a lot of Ashwin tapes, but I stuck to my strength of getting bounce. I bowled about 1200 balls in Dubai," Lyon said at the end of the first day's play.

"We worked hard as a bowling group. We discussed how to bowl in India, the toughest place to tour for us."

Lyon said that he was quite pleased with taking the wicket of Indian skipper Virat Kohli but felt there was nothing special about the delivery that got him.

Kohli for the second time in this series made an error in judgement and was trapped plumb in front of the stumps.

"That ball was nothing special, if you are asking me really. To be able to take his wicket today was exceptional but we know this series is a massive series, it's a long series and he's a world class batter so we expect him to bounce back. It is quite pleasing to take Virat's wicket," said Lyon.

Lyon's 8/50 helped the visitors bowl out India for 189 before they ended the day at 40 for no loss, trailing India by 149 runs.

Opener KL Rahul was India's lone bright spot as he scored 90, his third Test half-century and second of the series. Rahul tried to fight till the end but was the ninth wicket to fall in the day as he tried to accelerate, being left with no choice.

David Warner and Matt Renshaw then added 40 runs for the Australians in 16 overs before the day ended.

