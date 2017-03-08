India vs Australia: Mitchell Marsh Injured, Ruled Out of Remaining Two Tests

Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh has been ruled out of the last two Test matches of the ongoing series against India due to a shoulder injury and will return to Australia to get further treatment. Cricket Australia Support Staff Physiotherapist David Beakley said: "Mitchell has been playing with a shoulder injury for most of the summer, which we have been managing up until now, but unfortunately it has progressively deteriorated to a point where he is unable to function at the level required.

"Consequently he will return to Australia to consult with specialists to advise the best course of action," said Beakley.

Marsh was an integral part of the Australian set-up although he was ineffective with the bat in the first two Test matches of the series, getting out cheaply in both the Test matches.

The first Test match in Pune saw Australia skipper Steve Smith using the regular bowlers in the side with Marsh hardly getting an opportunity to roll his arm over. The Australia all-rounder did get a couple of overs under his belt in the second Test but went without a wicket in both the innings.

The National Selection Panel will advise of a replacement player in due course, Cricket Australia said.

The four-match series is nicely poised with India bouncing back in the second Test to level the series at 1-1.

(With PTI Inputs)