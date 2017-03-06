India vs Australia: KL Rahul Says Another 100 Runs Will be Worth Gold

Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane led India's spirited fightback on Day 3 of the Bengaluru Test and opener Lokesh Rahul believes if the pair can add another 100 runs on Day 4, it would be worth "gold" in the context of this crucial match. Pujara scored 79 off 173 balls, while Rahane hit 40 off 105 after opener Rahul had laid the foundation with a 85-ball 51 to help India reach 213 four four, leading Australia by 126 runs.

"We went in with very clear intent to use our feet and rotate strike. That's the only way we could put pressure back, because the fielders were back on the boundaries. Hopefully Rahane and Pujara can continue and get us a 100 more runs, that'll be gold," he said.

The 24-year-old opener had missed a century at the first innings after being dismissed at 90 while he got out on 51 in the second innings today.

"It's been really disappointing, getting start and not converting them, especially when the team needed me to stay out and get big runs. Tried to build from strength to strength and hopefully I can build on it moving forward too," Rahul said.

The Bangalore batsman said it was easier to bat on the third day but cautioned that the ball will keep low on the fourth and fifth day.

"It was a little easier than the first innings, when the pitch was damp and that's why it bounced a bit more. I've played a lot of cricket here, it's my home and I know the third day is the best to bat," he said.

"On the fourth day, a few will keep down and a few will bounce up. So now we are really happy we got off to a good start and got good partnerships."

(With inputs from PTI)