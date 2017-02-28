 
don't
miss
All Sports
India vs Australia 2017 23 Feb 17 to 29 Mar 17
Cricket

India vs Australia: ICC Match Referee Rates Pune Pitch as Poor

Updated: 28 February 2017 16:41 IST

India lost the first Test at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune by 333 runs to Australia.

India vs Australia: ICC Match Referee Rates Pune Pitch as Poor
Australia defeated India by 333 runs in Pune to lead the series 1-0. © AFP

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday announced that Chris Broad, who was the match referee for the first Test between India and Australia in Pune, has rated the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium pitch as 'poor'. Broad, in accordance with Clause 3 of the ICC Pitch and Outfield Monitoring Process, submitted his report to the ICC in which he expressed concern over the quality of the pitch. The report has been forwarded to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), which now has 14 days to provide its response.

The BCCI's response will be reviewed by ICC's General Manager (Cricket) Geoff Allardice and Ranjan Madugalle from the Elite Panel of ICC Match Referees.

The matter will be decided in accordance with Clause 4 of the process.

India lost the first of the four Tests against Australia by a massive margin of 333 runs in Pune. The match got over in just about two-and-a-half-days of cricket.

 

 

 

 

While nine wickets fell on the rank turner on Day 1 of the Test on February 23, 15 fell on the second day. A total of 16 wickets fell on the third day and play got over just after tea.



Australia now lead the four-match series 1-0 with the next match to be played from March 4 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The last two Test matches will be played in Ranchi and Dharamsala.

Topics : India Australia Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune Australia Tour of India, 2017 Cricket
For the latest Sports news like us on Facebook or Follow us onTwitter and get the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Australia lead the 4-match series 1-0
  • They defeated India by 333 runs
  • The next Test match will be played in Bengaluru
Related Articles
India vs Australia: Sridharan Sriram Tips Worked Wonders For Steve O'Keefe
India vs Australia: Sridharan Sriram Tips Worked Wonders For Steve O'Keefe
India vs Australia: Sachin Tendulkar's Message to Virat Kohli And Co After Humiliating Loss
India vs Australia: Sachin Tendulkar's Message to Virat Kohli And Co After Humiliating Loss
Australia's Steve O'Keefe Relieved After Match-Winning Performance vs India
Australia's Steve O'Keefe Relieved After Match-Winning Performance vs India
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 121
2 Australia 109
3 South Africa 107
4 England 101
5 New Zealand 98
Last updated on: 26 February 2017

Advertisement

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.