India vs Australia: ICC Match Referee Rates Pune Pitch as Poor

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday announced that Chris Broad, who was the match referee for the first Test between India and Australia in Pune, has rated the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium pitch as 'poor'. Broad, in accordance with Clause 3 of the ICC Pitch and Outfield Monitoring Process, submitted his report to the ICC in which he expressed concern over the quality of the pitch. The report has been forwarded to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), which now has 14 days to provide its response.

The BCCI's response will be reviewed by ICC's General Manager (Cricket) Geoff Allardice and Ranjan Madugalle from the Elite Panel of ICC Match Referees.

The matter will be decided in accordance with Clause 4 of the process.

India lost the first of the four Tests against Australia by a massive margin of 333 runs in Pune. The match got over in just about two-and-a-half-days of cricket.

Steve O'Keefe recorded the cheapest ever 12 wicket haul in Test history, breaking a record that had stood for 121 years! #IndvAus pic.twitter.com/KbfPhVZBzn — ICC (@ICC) February 26, 2017

While nine wickets fell on the rank turner on Day 1 of the Test on February 23, 15 fell on the second day. A total of 16 wickets fell on the third day and play got over just after tea.

Australia now lead the four-match series 1-0 with the next match to be played from March 4 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The last two Test matches will be played in Ranchi and Dharamsala.