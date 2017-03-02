 
don't
miss
All Sports
India vs Australia 2017 23 Feb 17 to 29 Mar 17
Cricket

India vs Australia: Hugh Jackman Backs India To Rally In Remaining Tests

Updated: 02 March 2017 17:39 IST

"I know that the Indian team is going to play bold, bolder than ever, because that's what superheroes do," Hugh Jackman said in a promotional clip for his movie 'Logan'

India vs Australia: Hugh Jackman Backs India To Rally In Remaining Tests
Hugh Jackman said he expects the Indian team to play 'bold' in the remaining Tests vs Australia. © AFP

Australian actor Hugh Jackman has given his backing to the Indian team after their humiliating 333-run defeat to Australia in the first of the four-Test series in Pune last week. In a short promotional clip for his movie 'Logan', which is releasing in India on March 3, Jackman said that cricket was his favourite sport, and on the aftermath of the Indian team's stunning loss in Pune, he expected the hosts to be 'bold' in the next matches. The second Test of the series starts in Bengaluru from Saturday, March 4.

"What a great journey you and your cricket team have been on in the last few years," he said. 'My Aussie mates just got the better of your team in the first match, only the first."

"I know that the Indian team is going to play bold, bolder than ever, because that's what superheroes do," Jackman added in the promotional clip.

India were handed a hammering by Australia in the opening Test in Pune, with the hosts suffering spectacular batting collapses in both their innings, falling for totals of 105 and 107 in the first and second innings, respectively.

Left-arm spinner Steve O'Keefe proved too hot to handle for the Indian batsmen, with him picking a total of 12 wickets in the match. Australian skipper Steve Smith's second innings century also proved to be crucial for the visitors, as India were left with a mountain to climb in their chase.

The loss snapped India's unbeaten streak of 19 matches in Tests, as well as their incredible run of 20 matches without a loss in home at Tests.

Topics : Cricket India Australia Australia Tour of India, 2017 Virat Kohli
For the latest Sports news like us on Facebook or Follow us onTwitter and get the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Actor Hugh Jackman has backed India to bounce back against Australia
  • Jackman said cricket is his favourite sport
  • He said that India will play 'bold, bolder than ever'
Related Articles
Sachin Tendulkar Reveals How He Came To His Decision of Retiring From Cricket
Sachin Tendulkar Reveals How He Came To His Decision of Retiring From Cricket
India vs Australia: First Innings Dictates The Game In India, Says Michael Clarke
India vs Australia: First Innings Dictates The Game In India, Says Michael Clarke
Indian Team Support Staff Unhappy With Salary Hike Offered by BCCI
Indian Team Support Staff Unhappy With Salary Hike Offered by BCCI
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 121
2 Australia 109
3 South Africa 107
4 England 101
5 New Zealand 98
Last updated on: 26 February 2017

Advertisement

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.