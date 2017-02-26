 
don't
miss
All Sports
India vs Australia 2017 23 Feb 17 to 29 Mar 17
Cricket

India vs Australia: Harbhajan Singh, Who Predicted Series Whitewash, Trolled by David Warner

Updated: 26 February 2017 09:05 IST

Ahead of the Pune Test, Harbhajan Singh stated that India would go on to win the series 3-0 even if Steve Smith's men played well.

India vs Australia: Harbhajan Singh, Who Predicted Series Whitewash, Trolled by David Warner
David Warner trolled Harbhajan Singh in the most subtle manner. © AFP

Harbhajan Singh, a veteran of several India-Australia duels, did not give the visitors a chance before they arrived in town for the four-match Test series. Ahead of the Pune Test, Harbhajan stated that India would go on to win the series 3-0 even if Steve Smith's men played well. The off-spinner had also described the touring Australian side as one of the weakest ever. Bhajji wasn't alone, as several other cricket pundits too predicted a similar series scoreline. However, Indian cricket lovers were in for a rude shock after Australia crushed Virat Kohli's men by 333 runs in series opener, snapping their 19-match unbeaten run.

"In my opinion, looking at the composition, this is the weakest Australian side to tour India. I don't think this team has the wherewithal to cope with a quality Indian side in the Indian conditions. It can again be 4-0 like 2013 season," Harbhajan said ahead of the series.

On Saturday, Harbhajan was quick to applaud Smith and the Australian team for a stellar show in Pune.

That however, did not prevent Australian opener David Warner from trolling the Punjab spinner by reminding him of his earlier remarks. The star left-hander retweeted this tweet from Cricket Australia's official Twitter handle.

Not just Warner, but Indian fans too took to the social micro-blogging site to have a laugh at Bhajji's expense.

Steve O'Keefe turned out to be the unlikely hero for Australia, as he claimed a match haul of 12 wickets to help skittle out India for 105 and 107.

Set a world-record fourth innings target of 441, the world's number one Test side folded in just over a session to enable Australia register their first win in India since 2004.

Topics : India Australia Harbhajan Singh David Andrew Warner Australia Tour of India, 2017 Cricket
For the latest Sports news like us on Facebook or Follow us onTwitter and get the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Harbhajan Singh had predicted an easy series win for India
  • Steve Smith scored a brilliant century in Pune
  • Australia beat India by 333 runs in the first Test
Related Articles
Australia Can Compete Against India: Steven Smith
Australia Can Compete Against India: Steven Smith
Vijay Hazare Trophy: MS Dhoni to Captain Jharkhand, Punjab to be Led by Harbhajan Singh
Vijay Hazare Trophy: MS Dhoni to Captain Jharkhand, Punjab to be Led by Harbhajan Singh
If Australia Play Well, India Will Win 3-0: Harbhajan Singh
If Australia Play Well, India Will Win 3-0: Harbhajan Singh
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 121
2 Australia 109
3 South Africa 107
4 England 101
5 New Zealand 98
Last updated on: 14 February 2017

Advertisement

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.