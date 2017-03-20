India vs Australia: Fired Up Ishant Sharma Gets The Better of Matt Renshaw

Ishant Sharma was alive and kicking in the morning session of Day 5 of the third Test. Tempers flared again in the ongoing battle between India and Australia with Ishant and young opener Matt Renshaw getting involved in a heated exchange in Ranchi. The fast bowler set up Renshaw brilliantly to dismiss the left-handed Australian opener in the second innings after a heated verbal exchange between the two opponents. Noticing some activity near the sight-screen, Renshaw had pulled out from the batting crease and a livid Sharma ended up throwing the ball in his follow through.

The ball landed away from Renshaw but the incident led to some exchanges between Sharma and him. Also jumping in was Steve Smith and the umpire sought immediate intervention of Indian skipper Virat Kohli to defuse the situation.

Following a couple of minutes delay, Sharma finally resumed his over and charged Renshaw with a short-pitched delivery that hit the youngster's thigh pad and climbed straight up to hit the chin through the gap of the helmet grill.

He followed it up with a bouncer that swung past Renshaw from a middle stump line and the opener looked under pressure.

Finally the big breakthrough moment came in for India when Sharma cramped Renshaw for room with a full length delivery that trapped the left-hander right in front of the stumps.

Sharma enjoyed an animated celebration and capped off the brilliant over with another nasty blow to Shaun Marsh.

(With inputs from PTI)