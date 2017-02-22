 
don't
miss
All Sports
India vs Australia 2017 23 Feb 17 to 29 Mar 17
Cricket

India vs Australia, Face-Off: Umesh Yadav vs David Warner

Updated: 22 February 2017 18:18 IST

The onus will be on Umesh Yadav to run through David Warner and the rest of the Australian top-order and then leave it to the spinners

India vs Australia, Face-Off: Umesh Yadav vs David Warner
Umesh Yadav and David Warner will have the onus of giving their sides good starts. © AFP

The Australia squad, here for the four-test series with India, is being termed as one of the weakest to visit. That makes David Warner's role on top of the innings that much more important. Given that everyone thinks India will win comfortably, he will have to stand and deliver. Equally, since the hosts are such favourites, Umesh Yadav, who will open for India with the red cherry, will need to land a few wickets as well. The difference is that Warner can score a 1000 runs and Australia still would not win, since only a side that can take 20 wickets will emerge victorious.

This is where the onus will be on Yadav, to run through Warner and the rest of the top-order and then leave it to the spinners.

However, that's easier said than done against Warner, who will swing at everything that is going to be in his half of the pitch.

That, combined with Yadav's tendency to go for runs on both sides of the track, will make his job that much more testing.

More so since Mohammed Shami is out for the count. Ishant Sharma does show patches of brilliance, but Yadav surely will be the pace lynchpin for India.

As the Indian batting and the spin of Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja make the fast bowlers practically irrelevant, it is difficult for the seamers to keep focus and form.

That makes this as much of a challenge for Yadav and his peers, a challenge which we hope they can conquer.

Topics : Cricket India Australia Umeshkumar Tilak Yadav David Andrew Warner Australia Tour of India, 2017
For the latest Sports news like us on Facebook or Follow us onTwitter and get the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • India start as favourites in the four-Test series against Australia
  • The onus will be on David Warner to deliver for underdogs Australia
  • Umesh Yadav is expected to be involved in a duel with Warner
Related Articles
Umesh Yadav Reveals Virat Kohli's Contribution in His Bowling Transformation
Umesh Yadav Reveals Virat Kohli's Contribution in His Bowling Transformation
Highlights: India vs Bangladesh, DAY 5: Hosts Win By 208 Runs
Highlights: India vs Bangladesh, DAY 5: Hosts Win By 208 Runs
Highlights, India vs Bangladesh Test, Day 4: Ashwin, Jadeja Put Hosts On Top
Highlights, India vs Bangladesh Test, Day 4: Ashwin, Jadeja Put Hosts On Top
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 121
2 Australia 109
3 South Africa 107
4 England 101
5 New Zealand 98
Last updated on: 14 February 2017

Advertisement

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.