India vs Australia: Did Steve Smith Call Murali Vijay A 'F***** Cheat'?

The fiery India-Australia series set alight once again when cameras caught Australian captain Steve Smith supposedly calling India opener Murali Vijay a 'f***** cheat' after the Indian had claimed a catch off last Australian batsman Josh Hazlewood.

Murali took the catch in the close-in circle on the off-side and sprinted off for the dressing room to change into his batting kit, thinking that the Australian innings was over, since on-field umpire Ian Gould gave Hazlewood out.

However, the replays seemed to indicate that the ball had hit the ground before reaching Vijay's hands, and the decision was reversed.

Camera footage of the Australian dressing room subsequently showed Smith let off an expletive-filled tirade, supposedly aimed at Vijay.

Australian batting coach Graeme Hick was prepared to give Vijay the benefit of the doubt, but the fact the Indian skipper expressed zero doubt about the clearly doubtful moment as he ran from the field raised eyebrows, with on-field umpires none too happy, the Herald Sun said.

Hick defended Vijay and refused to comment on Smith's words.

"I haven't seen that part of it but we have our own little pods watching it and the ball definitely touched the ground," Hick was quoted as saying by the Herald Sun.

It is understood that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is not too happy with Smith's behaviour but would not be filing any official complaint.

Smith has been in the thick of things when he was almost accused of cheating by rival skipper Virat Kohli in Bengaluru for seeking dressing room help in the now-famous 'brain fade' case.