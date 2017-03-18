India vs Australia: Defiant Cheteshwar Pujara Keeps Team In The Fight

Cheteshwar Pujara scored a fine century on Day 3 of the third Test in Ranchi against Australia, a knock which is definitely one of the most important he has played for India. The hosts have not been under pressure with such consistency as they have been in the current series and with the better-rated players struggling to come to terms with issues on and off the field, it is left to Pujara's understated determination to keep India in the fray.

This is Pujara's 11th Test century and given the situation of the Ranchi match, every run scored was vital and Pujara did that with grit.

He struggled to accelerate at times, but the time he took in the crease may also be worth its weight in gold if India want to get out of the match with honours intact.

The significance of this century also lies in the fact that, apart from how it contributes to India's case in Ranchi, it is also the first three-figure score by a home batsman in a series where they were supposed to dominate.

Century! A terrific ton from Pujara, coming off 214 balls with India now 4-281. The hosts trailing by 170: https://t.co/EgbDSOUWdB #INDvAUS — cricket.com.au (@CricketAus) March 18, 2017

Pujara had also scored a fine 92 in the Bengaluru Test, which was largely instrumental in India getting a win there, after the 333-run walloping they got in Pune.