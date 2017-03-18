 
India vs Australia 2017 23 Feb 17 to 29 Mar 17
Cricket

India vs Australia: Defiant Cheteshwar Pujara Keeps Team In The Fight

Updated: 18 March 2017 14:27 IST

Cheteshwar Pujara does not get even a fraction of the attention as the stars in the team, but his contribution is often greater.

Cheteshwar Pujara scored his 11th Test century on Saturday vs Australia. © BCCI

Cheteshwar Pujara scored a fine century on Day 3 of the third Test in Ranchi against Australia, a knock which is definitely one of the most important he has played for India. The hosts have not been under pressure with such consistency as they have been in the current series and with the better-rated players struggling to come to terms with issues on and off the field, it is left to Pujara's understated determination to keep India in the fray.

This is Pujara's 11th Test century and given the situation of the Ranchi match, every run scored was vital and Pujara did that with grit.

He struggled to accelerate at times, but the time he took in the crease may also be worth its weight in gold if India want to get out of the match with honours intact.

 

 

 

 

The significance of this century also lies in the fact that, apart from how it contributes to India's case in Ranchi, it is also the first three-figure score by a home batsman in a series where they were supposed to dominate.

 

 

 

 

Pujara had also scored a fine 92 in the Bengaluru Test, which was largely instrumental in India getting a win there, after the 333-run walloping they got in Pune.

Topics : India Australia Tour of India, 2017 Cricket Australia Cheteshwar Arvind Pujara JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi
Highlights
  • Cheteshwar Pujara scored his 11th Test century on Saturday
  • He also has 14 half-centuries in Test matches
  • His highest score his 206 not out
