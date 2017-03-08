 
India vs Australia 2017 23 Feb 17 to 29 Mar 17
Harbhajan Singh's Reply to 'Haters' After India's Stunning Win vs Australia

Updated: 08 March 2017 17:20 IST

After India slumped to a shock defeat in the series opener, Cricket Australia (CA), David Warner and fans of both teams promptly reminded Harbhajan Singh of his remarks about his series scoreline prediction.

Harbhajan Singh took to Twitter to hit back at his 'haters' by posting a rather interesting photo. © AFP

Harbhajan Singh, who predicted a 3-0 series sweep in favour of India before ahead of the four-match Test series, was trolled on Twitter after Australia demolished the hosts in the Pune Test. "In my opinion, looking at the composition, this is the weakest Australian side to tour India. I don't think this team has the wherewithal to cope with a quality Indian side in the Indian conditions. It can again be 4-0 like 2013 season," the veteran cricketer had said at the time.

After India slumped to a shock defeat in the series opener, Cricket Australia (CA), David Warner and fans of both teams promptly reminded Bhajji of his remarks.

The feisty spinner exacted his revenge soon after Virat Kohli and his boys registered a dramatic come-from-behind win in the Bengaluru Test on Tuesday. Bhajji took to Twitter to hit back at his 'haters' by posting a rather interesting photo of himself.

Ravichandran Ashwin picked six wickets as the hosts dismissed Australia for 112 runs in the second innings to win the second Test and level the series 1-1. Having set the visitors a target of 188 runs to win, Indian bowlers made the most out of a favourable bowling track as the Australian batsmen crumbled under pressure.

Ashwin finished with figures of 6/41, while Umesh Yadav picked two crucial wickets for the hosts. Ishant Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja both claimed a wicket each as India won by 75 runs.

Topics : Harbhajan Singh India Australia Tour of India, 2017 Cricket
Highlights
  • Harbhajan Singh had predicted a 3-0 scoreline ahead of the series
  • India lost the 1st Test in Pune by 333 runs
  • India beat Australia by 75 runs in the 2nd Test at Bengaluru
