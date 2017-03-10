 
COA Wanted To End DRS Row, Says Diana Edulji

Updated: 10 March 2017 21:03 IST

Committee of Administrators (COA) didn't want DRS issue to linger and wanted to end it as it would have "shifted focus" from India's win in Bengaluru.

COA didn't want DRS issue to linger © NDTV

Committee of Administrators (COA) didn't want DRS issue, between India and Australia in Bengaluru Test, to linger and wanted to end it as it would have "shifted focus" from India's win in Bengaluru. "The matter was discussed by the COA members in Bengaluru. We were in Bengaluru for the awards function where the matter was discussed with CEO Rahul Johri and coach Anil Kumble. Vikram (Limaye) joined us via video conference. We believe that for the best interest of the game, the series should go on without any hiccups," COA member Diana Edulji said.

Edulji said that one should not have a feeling that the BCCI did not stand by their captain Virat Kohli.

"Yes, we firmly stand by our captain Virat Kohli and that's why the statement was issued supporting our captain. We have complete faith in our captain and it's not the case that BCCI did not stand with the skipper," she said.

Asked if BCCI could have further pressed charges against Steve Smith and Peter Handscomb, Edulji said: "We thought we have had a great Test match and no one wants the focus to be shifted from cricket. We are hopeful that before Virat and Smith go out for the toss in Ranchi, they will sit across the table and amicably sort out the differences."

According to sources in Indian cricket Board, Cricket Australia Chief Executive James Sutherland requested Johri to not press charges, reminding him of the cordial bilateral relations they shared through the years.

"Sutherland had admitted that it was a mistake on part of Steve Smith but requested BCCI CEO to move on. He reminded him of how Cricket Australia has been a partner of BCCI over the years. How both countries have benefitted from the bilateral series. He said how Australian cricketers have always been released for IPL duties. The likes of David Warner, Shane Watson, Steve Smith have all been top draws in the cash-rich league," a source said.

(With inputs from PTI)

  • COA didn't want DRS issue to linger: Diana Edulji
  • "No one wants the focus to be shifted," said Edulji
  • BCCI withdrew its complaint on Thursday
