'Brain Fade', The Newest Addition To Cricket Lexicon

The phrase 'brain fade' is quickly becoming a massive hit in cricket and it has gained popularity following the Steve Smith controversy in Bengaluru. After being given out LBW Smith was seen seeking an opinion from his dressing room on whether to review his leg-before dismissal during the second innings of the second Test. The Australian captain later acknowledged his fault at the incident and dubbed it a 'brain fade'. Virat Kohli later accused the Australian side of other such instances, where they looked towards the dressing room for help in reviewing decisions during the Bengaluru Test.

Following are some of the reactions on Smith's 'brain fade' moment:

I never played in the review era, but I'd suspect that's against the rules. Not a good thing. Sure he will be reprimanded and move on. https://t.co/PBThYai68l — Adam Gilchrist (@gilly381) March 7, 2017

Really disappointed with the way @stevesmith49 looked @ the dressing room 2 take a review.Totally against the spirit of the game?? #INDvsAUS — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) March 7, 2017

Brain fade's past, I'm sniffing at books now. A A Thomson's 'Cricket My Happiness' is my companion tonite... — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) March 7, 2017

I referred smudga to look at the box... my fault and was unaware of the rule. Shouldn't take anything away from what was an amazing game! — Peter Handscomb (@phandscomb54) March 7, 2017

Also, it was so disappointing seeing Australian team's captain behaviour on field today. Totally against the spirit of this game. — Kapil Dev (@therealkapildev) March 7, 2017

Brain Fade,Cheating..Whatever you want to call it .!! but that Test match was compulsory viewing..We don't need and suspensions..#INDvAUS — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) March 8, 2017

Hardly, Smith tried to cheat. https://t.co/u4s7rnfpUQ — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) March 8, 2017

By backing Smith on the 'brain fade', Cricket Australia insinuating that Kohli was lying about spotting similar behaviour earlier. — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) March 8, 2017

The controversy seems to be boiling over with Kohli and the Indian team writing to ICC match referee Chris Broad complaining about the incident. Meanwhile, the BCCI has backed the Indian captain on the Smith controversy and has requested the International Cricket Council (ICC) to take cognisance of the matter.