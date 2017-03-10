 
don't
miss
All Sports
India vs Australia 2017 23 Feb 17 to 29 Mar 17
Cricket

Australian Newspaper Makes Stunning Claims Against Virat Kohli, Anil Kumble

Updated: 10 March 2017 17:56 IST

An Australian newspaper has accused Virat Kohli of striking an Australian official with an energy drink bottle and also alleged that Anil Kumble stormed into the match officials' box for clarification over Kohli's dismissal in India's second innings.

Australian Newspaper Makes Stunning Claims Against Virat Kohli, Anil Kumble
An Australian newspaper has accused Virat Kohli, Anil Kumble of indecent behaviour during the 2nd Test. © AFP

Many thought with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) withdrawing their complaint against Australia captain Steve Smith and batsman Peter Handscomb, focus will return to on-field matters. However, there seems to be no end to the bad blood brewing between the two teams. In the latest controversy, an Australian newspaper has made stunning allegations against India captain Virat Kohli and coach Anil Kumble, both of whom have been accused indecent behaviour during the second Test in Bengaluru.

The Daily Telegraph, in a report, has accused Kohli of striking an Australian official with an energy drink (Gatorade) bottle.

The paper also alleged that Kumble stormed into the match officials' box for clarification over Kohli's dismissal in India's second innings.

The newspaper took the opportunity to dub Kumble as the key instigator in the Monkeygate fiasco, involving Harbhajan Singh and Andrew Symonds.

"Kohli might be the aggressor in the brazen campaign India is running against Australia's integrity - even striking an Australian official with an orange Gatorade bottle - but coach Kumble, one of the main instigators of the Monkeygate fiasco, would appear to have reclaimed his role as the puppeteer behind the scenes," said the report.

"It's understood Kumble has also made his fury known about the actions of match referee Chris Broad during the Test, complaints which are now to be passed onto the ICC by the BCCI."

In the report, Kohli was also accused of swearing "in the direction" of the Australian box and making a throat-slitting gesture at Handscomb.

The newspaper likened Kohli to the "villainous" former Sri Lanka captain Arjuna Ranatunga and blamed the Indian skipper for killing the spirit of the game.

"Kohli was also seen swearing in the direction of the Australian box as he left the field and using a throat-slitting gesture to send-off Peter Handscomb late in the Test. The spirit of the game notion has been pronounced dead in the game many times before, but Kohli - a law unto himself - would appear to have killed it off once again with his behaviour some of the worst by an international captain since villainous Sri Lankan leader Arjuna Ranatunga," the report said.

"By not taking action against Kohli for his behaviour on and off the field in Bangalore, the ICC has virtually given a green light for complete anarchy to break out in Test cricket."

Topics : India Australia Steven Peter Devereux Smith Peter Stephen Patrick Handscomb Virat Kohli Anil Kumble Australia Tour of India, 2017 Cricket
For the latest Sports news like us on Facebook or Follow us onTwitter and get the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Australian newspaper makes shocking allegations against Kohli, Kumble
  • Virat Kohli accused of killing the spirit of the game
  • Report said Kumble stormed into the officials' box during 2nd Test
Related Articles
India vs Australia: Mitchell Starc's Absence Will Have Huge Impact In Last Two Tests, Says Michael Clarke
India vs Australia: Mitchell Starc's Absence Will Have Huge Impact In Last Two Tests, Says Michael Clarke
India vs Australia: Anil Kumble Turns Left-Arm Spinner, Watch Video
India vs Australia: Anil Kumble Turns Left-Arm Spinner, Watch Video
India vs Australia: Mitchell Starc Out Of Test Series With Fractured Foot
India vs Australia: Mitchell Starc Out Of Test Series With Fractured Foot
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 121
2 Australia 109
3 South Africa 107
4 England 101
5 New Zealand 98
Last updated on: 08 March 2017

Advertisement

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.