1st Test, Day 1: Umesh Yadav Stars as India Dominate Australia in Pune

Updated: 23 February 2017 17:08 IST

India vs Australia, Day 1: Umesh Yadav ended the day with figures of 4/32. © AFP

Umesh Yadav picked up four wickets on Day 1 of the 1st India-Australia Test in Pune to put the hosts in a commanding position. The right-arm pacer was ably supported by the Indian spinners as Australia ended the day at 256/9.

Mitchell Starc smashed an unbeaten 57, putting on 51 runs in a 10th wicket partnership with Josh Hazlewood, who made just one, to thwart the Indian bowling attack.

Umesh was extremely impressive in the post-tea session, where he picked up three quick wickets in the form of Matthew Wade, Steve O'Keefe and Nathan Lyon.

Earlier in the day, Indian spinners rattled Australia's top order after ending skipper Steve Smith's brief resistance.

The visitors were 153 for four at tea with Matt Renshaw (38), who returned to the crease after earlier retiring with a stomach upset, and Mitchell Marsh (2) batting at the break.

Smith braved the heat for his dogged 95-ball 27 before falling to off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin late in the afternoon session.

Smith was involved in crucial partnerships with Shaun Marsh (16) and then Peter Handscomb (22) before chipping a catch to Kohli at mid-wicket.

Australia lost two wickets in the space of six deliveries, with Handscomb falling to left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja in the previous over.

In the first session, Australia's batting charge was halted with the key wicket of David Warner (38) and the temporary retirement of the left-handed Renshaw on 36.

The opening duo put on an impressive 82-run stand before seam bowler Umesh Yadav broke through Warner's defences before the lunch break.

Warner, who had tackled the Indian spinners with good feet movement, was bowled by Umesh off a good length delivery that hit the bat en route to stumps.

The match is the first in a four-Test series between the world's two top-ranked sides.

(With inputs from AFP)

Topics : Cricket India Australia Umeshkumar Tilak Yadav Mitchell Aaron Starc Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune Australia Tour of India, 2017
Highlights
  • Umesh Yadav bagged four wickets on Day 1
  • Mitchell Starc scored an unbeaten half-century
  • Australia ended the day at 256/9 in Pune
