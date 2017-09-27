When And Where To Watch, India vs Australia 4th ODI, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online

India take on Australia in the fourth One-Day International at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Skipper Virat Kohli will aim to surpass predecessor Mahendra Singh Dhoni's record winning run as captain when India take on Australia in the fourth One-Day International (ODI) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Thursday. Kohli equalled former skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni's record run of nine consecutive ODI victories after the series-clinching five-wicket win over Australia in the third ODI at Indore on Sunday. The previous winning run under Dhoni stretched from February 2008 to January 2009. India's current victory run started on July 6 this year with an eight-wicket win over West Indies in the fifth and last match of that series at Sabina Park. The Virat Kohli-led side has dominated the ongoing series with comprehensive victories in the initial three ODIs handing India an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series against Australia.

When will the fourth ODI between India and Australia be played?

The fourth ODI between India and Australia will be played on Thursday (September 28, 2017).

Where will the fourth ODI between India and Australia be played?

The fourth ODI between India and Australia will be played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

How do I watch the fourth ODI between India and Australia live?

The fourth ODI between India and Australia will be broadcast live on Star Sports 1, 3 and Star Sports 1,3 HD

What time does the live coverage of the India vs Australia fourth ODI match start?

The live broadcast of the fourth ODI between India and Australia match will start at 13:30 PM IST (8:00 AM GMT).

Where can you follow the fourth ODI between India and Australia online?

The fourth ODI between India and Australia can be streamed online on www.hotstar.com. For live scores, updates and analysis, you can follow sports.ndtv.com.