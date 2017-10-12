 
India vs Australia 2017 12 Sep 17 to 13 Oct 17

When And Where To Watch, India vs Australia 3rd T20I, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online

Updated: 12 October 2017 21:14 IST

How to watch India vs Australia 3rd T2OI. Read all about live coverage and Twenty20 match action from Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad on October 13, 2017.

The 3rd and final T20I will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. © Twitter

When the T20 International series with Australia began after India had claimed the ODIs 4-1, it was assumed that they would walk away with the honours in the shortest version as well. Australia, down in the dumps in the 50-over format, lost the services of skipper Steve Smith, and then also went down in the rain-truncated first T20 at Ranchi. However, they were a completely different team in Guwahati, as they roared back to level the series, making the last match at Hyderabad on Friday a virtual final.

When will the 3rd T20I between India and Australia be played?

The 3rd T20I between India and Australia will be played on Friday, October 13.

Where will the 3rd T20I between India and Australia be played?

The 3rd T20I between India and Australia will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad.

How do I watch the 3rd T20I between India and Australia live?

The 3rd T20I between India and Australia will be broadcast live on Star Sports 1, 3 and Star Sports 1,3 HD

What time does the live coverage of the India vs Australia 3rd T20I match start?

The live broadcast of the 3rd T20I match between India and Australia will start at 07:00 PM IST.

Where can you follow the 3rd T20I between India and Australia online?

The 3rd T20I between India and Australia can be streamed online on www.hotstar.com. For live scores, updates, and analysis, you can follow sports.ndtv.com.

Highlights
  • India won the first T20I against Australia in Ranchi
  • Australia came back to level the series in Guwahati
  • The 3rd T20I will be a virtual final to be played in Hyderabad
