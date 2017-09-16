 
don't
miss
All Sports
India vs Australia 2017 12 Sep 17 to 13 Oct 17
Cricket

When And Where To Watch India vs Australia 1st ODI, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online

Updated: 16 September 2017 18:47 IST

How to watch India vs Australia 1st ODI. Read all about live coverage and ODI match action from MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai on September 17, 2017.

When And Where To Watch India vs Australia 1st ODI, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online
The first ODI between India and Australia will be played on Sunday © AFP

India are in rampaging form after having recently blanked Sri Lanka 9-0 in Tests, One-day Internationals and T20I. With an aim to continue their dominant show, Virat Kohli-led India will take on Steve Smith's Australia in the first ODI of the five-match series at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday. Australia last played an ODI series on Indian soil in 2013, where they lost 2-3 to a MS Dhoni-led side. With Shikhar Dhawan ruled out for the first three ODIs, it will be interesting to see who opens the batting with Rohit Sharma.

When will the first ODI between India and Australia be played?

The first ODI between India and Australia will be played on September 17, 2017.

Where will the first ODI between India and Australia be played?

The first ODI between India and Australia will be played at MA Chidambaram stadium, Chennai.

How do I watch the first ODI between between India and Australia live?

The first ODI between India and Australia will be broadcast live on Star Sports 1, 3 and Star Sports 1,3 HD

What time does the live coverage of the India vs Australia first ODI match start?

The live broadcast of the first ODI between India and Australia match will start at 13:30 PM IST (8:00 AM GMT).

Where can you follow the first ODI between India and Australia online?

The first ODI between India and Australia can be streamed online on www.hotstar.com. For live scores, updates and analysis, you can follow sports.ndtv.com.

Topics : India Australia Virat Kohli Steven Peter Devereux Smith Mahendra Singh Dhoni Travis Michael Head MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai Cricket India vs Australia 2017-18
Get the latest India vs Australia 2017 news, check India vs Australia 2017 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs Australia 2017 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • The first ODI will be played on Sunday
  • India recently blanked Sri Lanka 9-0 in Tests, ODIs and T20s
  • Shikhar Dhawan will not play in the first three ODIs
Related Articles
India vs Australia: Ravindra Jadeja Replaces Injured Axar Patel For First Three ODIs
India vs Australia: Ravindra Jadeja Replaces Injured Axar Patel For First Three ODIs
India vs Australia: Ravindra Jadeja Replaces Injured Axar Patel For First Three ODIs
India vs Australia: Ravindra Jadeja Replaces Injured Axar Patel For First Three ODIs
1st ODI, Preview: India Embrace 'Mind Games' Ahead Of Australia Clash
1st ODI, Preview: India Embrace 'Mind Games' Ahead Of Australia Clash
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 125
2 South Africa 110
3 England 105
4 New Zealand 97
5 Australia 97
Last updated on: 11 September 2017

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.