India vs Australia 2017 12 Sep 17 to 13 Oct 17

Watch: Virat Kohli's Reunion With MS Dhoni's Daughter Ziva

Updated: 08 October 2017 18:02 IST

After India's win, skipper Virat Kohli posted a fun-loving video with Mahendra Singh Dhoni's daughter Ziva.

Virat Kohli posted a fun-loving video with Mahendra Singh Dhoni's daughter Ziva © Twitter

After clinching the One-Day International series 4-1 against Australia, Virat Kohli-led India kicked off their Twenty20 International campaign on a high. Team India defeated Australia by nine wickets in a rain-curtailed opening game of the three-match series. After India's win, skipper Kohli posted a fun-loving video with Mahendra Singh Dhoni's daughter Ziva. "My reunion with Ziva. What a blessing it is to be around pure innocence," Kohli's post read.

This is not the first time Kohli shared his photo with Ziva on social media.

Kohli had uploaded an adorable selfie with Ziva on Instagram in March last year. The adorable picture had made a million fans go 'aww' and 'ooh'.

India rode on opener Shikhar Dhawan and skipper Kohli's brilliant knock to score 49/1 (D/L method) against Australia in the rain-marred match to register a nine wicket victory at the JSCA International Stadium Complex.

Dhawan (15 not out) and Kohli (22 not out) helped India cross the line with three balls to spare.

Highlights
  • India lead the three-match T20 series 1-0
  • India chased a revised target of 48 in six overs
  • Virat Kohli hit the winning runs for India
