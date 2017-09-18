 
don't
miss
All Sports
India vs Australia 2017 12 Sep 17 to 13 Oct 17
Cricket

Watch: MS Dhoni Gives Kedar Jadhav The Death Stare After Run Out Scare

Updated: 18 September 2017 09:56 IST

Kedar Jadhav was dismissed right after MS Dhoni gave him a furious look following a mix-up.

Watch: MS Dhoni Gives Kedar Jadhav The Death Stare After Run Out Scare
MS Dhoni survived a massive run out scare in the 22nd over of India's innings. © AFP

Mahendra Singh Dhoni produced yet another magical innings to dig India out of a massive hole and inspire the team to a 26-run (DLS) win over the visiting Australians in the first ODI of the five-match series at Chennai on Sunday. In the process, Dhoni became only the fourth Indian -- after Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid and Sourav Ganguly -- to score a century of fifties in international cricket. However, things could have been very different if Australia had taken the chance to run out the former India skipper after he was left stranded in the middle of the pitch by Kedar Jadhav. Dhoni, known for his calmness on the field, wasn't too pleased and what followed next can be dubbed as a rarity.

In the 22nd over of India's innings, things were looking bad for the hosts but Kedar Jadhav had held one end up and was joined by Dhoni. Dhoni on 7, at the time, played the ball to cover and set off for the run but got no response from his partner.

Dhoni turned to get back but slipped a little and was left stranded, Hilton Cartwright got to the ball and hastily tried to throw down the stumps but missed. It resulted in an overthrow and the two Indian batsmen completed the run but right after that Dhoni turned and gave Jadhav a death stare and shook his head that surely must have ruffled Kedar's feathers.

The very next ball, Jadhav, batting on 40, tried to pull a Marcus Stoinis short delivery but only managed to give an easy catch to none other than Cartwright, who was standing at short mid-wicket.

Indian fans realised what transpired between Dhoni and Jadhav, and gave their opinion of the incident.

Dhoni now has 9,737 runs in ODIs and requires 263 more runs to complete the 10,000-run milestone in the 50-over format.

Earlier, Dhoni received a rousing welcome from the crowd when he came into bat to pull India back from troubled waters. India lost three quick wickets and were reeling at 11 for 3 and 87 for 5.

Dhoni's innings helped India reach a competitive 281 for seven. Chasing the target, Australia did not have the best of starts and kept losing wickets at regular intervals with Pandya (2/28) helping himself with a couple of wickets.

The young wrist spinners -- Kuldeep Yadav (2/33) and Yuzvendra Chahal (3/30) then ran through the middle and lower order as India took a 1-0 lead in the five-match series.

Topics : India Australia Mahendra Singh Dhoni Kedar Mahadav Jadhav India vs Australia 2017-18 Hilton William Raymond Cartwright Cricket
Get the latest India vs Australia 2017 news, check India vs Australia 2017 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs Australia 2017 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Dhoni and Jadhav were involved in a mix-up
  • Dhoni was almost run out in the 22nd over of India's innings
  • Dhoni went on to complete a century of 50s in international cricket
Related Articles
India vs Australia: Dean Jones Brutally Trolled For Tweet After Hosts Win 1st ODI
India vs Australia: Dean Jones Brutally Trolled For Tweet After Hosts Win 1st ODI
India vs Australia, 1st ODI: Hardik Pandya's Knock Was The Game-changer, Says Virat Kohli
India vs Australia, 1st ODI: Hardik Pandya's Knock Was The Game-changer, Says Virat Kohli
India vs Australia, 1st ODI: Hardik Pandya, MS Dhoni Guide Hosts To Easy Win
India vs Australia, 1st ODI: Hardik Pandya, MS Dhoni Guide Hosts To Easy Win
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 125
2 South Africa 110
3 England 105
4 New Zealand 97
5 Australia 97
Last updated on: 11 September 2017

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.