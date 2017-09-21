 
don't
miss
All Sports
India vs Australia 2017 12 Sep 17 to 13 Oct 17
Cricket

Watch: Close Shave For Hardik Pandya As Bhuvneshwar Kumar Shot Floors Him

Updated: 21 September 2017 18:38 IST

Hardik Pandya was at the non-striker's end when a Bhuvneshwar Kumar shot felled him.

Watch: Close Shave For Hardik Pandya As Bhuvneshwar Kumar Shot Floors Him
Visiting captain Steve Smith immediately waved towards the dressing room for the physio. © BCCI

Cricket has over the years seen many unfortunate incidents on the field, some of them even fatal. Hardik Pandya too had quite an experience during the second One-day International at Eden Gardens in Kolkata as a Bhuvneshwar Kumar shot hit him flush on the grill of the helmet, sending him crashing to the ground. There was consternation in both the Indian and Australian camps as Pandya took the shot, off pacer Nathan Coulter-Nile's bowling, and went down in a heap. Bhuvneshwar and Australian team rushed towards Pandya. Visiting captain Steve Smith immediately waved towards the dressing room for the physio.

Fortunately, the all-rounder was not hurt and soon went back to the crease, with loud cheers greeting his recovery.

Indian cricket has witnessed some tragic incidents over the years.

In April this year, a promising cricketer and former Bengal Under-19 captain Ankit Keshri, who sustained a head injury in an on-field collision during a local game, died at a private hospital.

Former India cricketer Raman Lamba also died of injuries sustained during a cricket match. He was hit by a ball on the temple while fielding in a Bangladesh league cricket match and died on February 23, 1998.

The death of Australian international Philip Hughes while playing a Sheffield Shield Game for South Australia in 2014 is still fresh in the minds of the cricketing fraternity, especially the Australians, as was evident from their reaction.

Topics : India Australia Hardik Himanshu Pandya Bhuvneshwar Kumar Singh Steven Peter Devereux Smith Nathan Mitchell Coulter-Nile Eden Gardens India vs Australia 2017-18 Cricket
Get the latest India vs Australia 2017 news, check India vs Australia 2017 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs Australia 2017 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • There was consternation in both the Indian and Australian camps
  • Steve Smith immediately waved towards the dressing room for the physio
  • India lead five-match ODI series 1-0
Related Articles
India Vs Australia, 2nd ODI: Hardik Pandya's No-Ball Dismissal Creates Confusion At Eden Gardens
India Vs Australia, 2nd ODI: Hardik Pandya's No-Ball Dismissal Creates Confusion At Eden Gardens
India vs Australia: Virat Kohli's Men Play Volleyball As Rain Hits Practice Session Again
India vs Australia: Virat Kohli's Men Play Volleyball As Rain Hits Practice Session Again
Anil Kapoor's Jhakaas Tweet To Hardik Pandya Generates Mutual Fan Moment
Anil Kapoor's Jhakaas Tweet To Hardik Pandya Generates Mutual Fan Moment
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 125
2 South Africa 110
3 England 105
4 New Zealand 97
5 Australia 97
Last updated on: 11 September 2017

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.