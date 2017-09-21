Watch: Close Shave For Hardik Pandya As Bhuvneshwar Kumar Shot Floors Him

Cricket has over the years seen many unfortunate incidents on the field, some of them even fatal. Hardik Pandya too had quite an experience during the second One-day International at Eden Gardens in Kolkata as a Bhuvneshwar Kumar shot hit him flush on the grill of the helmet, sending him crashing to the ground. There was consternation in both the Indian and Australian camps as Pandya took the shot, off pacer Nathan Coulter-Nile's bowling, and went down in a heap. Bhuvneshwar and Australian team rushed towards Pandya. Visiting captain Steve Smith immediately waved towards the dressing room for the physio.

Fortunately, the all-rounder was not hurt and soon went back to the crease, with loud cheers greeting his recovery.

Indian cricket has witnessed some tragic incidents over the years.

In April this year, a promising cricketer and former Bengal Under-19 captain Ankit Keshri, who sustained a head injury in an on-field collision during a local game, died at a private hospital.

Former India cricketer Raman Lamba also died of injuries sustained during a cricket match. He was hit by a ball on the temple while fielding in a Bangladesh league cricket match and died on February 23, 1998.

The death of Australian international Philip Hughes while playing a Sheffield Shield Game for South Australia in 2014 is still fresh in the minds of the cricketing fraternity, especially the Australians, as was evident from their reaction.