Virat Kohli Meets Indian Women Stars But All Twitter Can Talk About Is MS Dhoni

India skipper Virat Kohli met some members of the Indian women's cricket team following the fourth ODI against Australia at the M. Chinnaswamy in Bengaluru on Thursday night. The Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) official Twitter handle on Friday posted pictures of Kohli speaking to Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur. The duo, who were part of the squad that reached the final of the Women's World Cup earlier this year, were all smiles as Kohli spoke to them.

At the time of writing this article, the BCCI post had already been 'retweeted' over 400 times and garnered close to 3,500 'likes'. However, fans on Twitter had a completely different agenda -- Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

While some Twitter fans loved the pictures, others took the opportunity to drive their point home, which was regarding the decision to send Dhoni at No.7 behind the likes of Manish Pandey and Kedar Jadhav as India chased a mammoth 335 runs to win the 4th ODI.

Dhoni's batting position in the loss to Australia on Thursday irked a lot of fans and they made their feelings quite clear.

Rt if you want #Dhoni to bat at no.4 — Dilwar (@DIL__war) September 29, 2017

@imVkohli bhai..meeting toh hoti rahe gi..Dhoni ko No.4 pa batting kab karwaogah... — Dilwar (@DIL__war) September 29, 2017

I don't understand why Kohli & management are still using Dhoni as finisher? Let him enjoy at 4/5 & prepare Pandya as a finisher.#INDvAUS — mk yadav (@m_kumarind) September 29, 2017

But Dhoni should bat at no.5.. — Hemanth Lv (@HemanthLv4) September 29, 2017

That's good but I want to ask that is dhoni also going to bat at 11 as if he could be demoted at 7 he might be demoted at 11 — Abhinav Singh (@Abhinav20081998) September 29, 2017

Virat bhai next match mein Dhoni ko no. 11 pe bhejna.. 7 toh bahut upar ho gaya na..

Groom Umesh Yadav, Bumrah, Chahal etc for world cup — MSDian Shubham Dogra (@Shubham513) September 29, 2017

The 21-run loss meant that India's nine-match winning streak came to an end.

Australia opened their account in the series but still Kohli and his men lead the five-match series 3-1 with the final match scheduled to be played on October 1 in Nagpur.