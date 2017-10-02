Shikhar Dhawan, Dinesh Karthik Included In India's T20I Squad vs Australia

The Board Of Control For Cricket In India (BCCI) on Sunday announced India's squad for the T20I series against Australia. India opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan, who missed the 5-match one-day series against the Aussies has been included in the squad. Another notable inclusion in the squad is that of Dinesh Karthik, with the core group of players pretty much remaining the same. Ashish Nehra has also made it to the T20I squad, with Umesh Yadav and Mohammed Shami missing out on a spot for the upcoming series. Ajinkya Rahane, who had a brilliant series against the visitors in the one-dayers also failed to make it to the 15-member squad announced by the BCCI.

The first of the three T20Is will be played at the JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi on Saturday, October 7 followed by the second T20I which is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, October 10 at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati.

The final T20I of the 3-match series will be held on Friday, October 13 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad. All the matches are scheduled to start at 7 pm IST/1.30 pm GMT.

India Squad: Virat Kohli (Capt),Rohit Sharma (VC), Shikhar Dhawan , KL Rahul, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik, MS Dhoni(wk), Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ashish Nehra, Axar Patel