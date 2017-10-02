 
India vs Australia 2017 12 Sep 17 to 13 Oct 17

Shikhar Dhawan, Dinesh Karthik Included In India's T20I Squad vs Australia

Updated: 02 October 2017 00:13 IST

Shikhar Dhawan and Dinesh Karthik made it to the India squad for the 3-match T20I series against Australia while Mohammed Shami and Umesh Yadav missed out on a spot.

Shikhar Dhawan has been included in the 15-member squad for the T20I series vs Australia © AFP

The Board Of Control For Cricket In India (BCCI) on Sunday announced India's squad for the T20I series against Australia. India opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan, who missed the 5-match one-day series against the Aussies has been included in the squad. Another notable inclusion in the squad is that of Dinesh Karthik, with the core group of players pretty much remaining the same. Ashish Nehra has also made it to the T20I squad, with Umesh Yadav and Mohammed Shami missing out on a spot for the upcoming series. Ajinkya Rahane, who had a brilliant series against the visitors in the one-dayers also failed to make it to the 15-member squad announced by the BCCI.

The first of the three T20Is will be played at the JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi on Saturday, October 7 followed by the second T20I which is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, October 10 at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati. 

The final T20I of the 3-match series will be held on Friday, October 13 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad. All the matches are scheduled to start at 7 pm IST/1.30 pm GMT.

India Squad: Virat Kohli (Capt),Rohit Sharma (VC), Shikhar Dhawan , KL Rahul, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik, MS Dhoni(wk), Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ashish Nehra, Axar Patel

Topics : India Australia Shikhar Dhawan Krishnakumar Dinesh Karthik India vs Australia 2017-18 Cricket
Highlights
  • Shikhar Dhawan has been included in India squad for T20Is
  • Shami, Umesh missed out on a spot for the T20Is
  • Ashish Nehra also made it to the squad
