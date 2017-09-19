Places To Visit In Kolkata? Go To Sourav Ganguly's House, Twitterati Tell David Warner

The Australians are in Kolkata for the second ODI against India.

The Australians are in Kolkata for the second ODI against India. © AFP/Twitter

The Steve Smith-led Australian team has reached Kolkata for the second One-day International of the series and it seems that their swashbuckling opener David Warner is planning an outing in the City of Joy. Australia are trailing the five-match series 0-1 after they suffered a 26-run defeat in Chennai. Warner, who scored 25 runs in the opening game, took to Instagram and posted a selfie with his wife and daughters. "Good morning from Kolkata, what's the best places to visit while we are here?? Please #kolkata," Warner's post read.

Good morning from Kolkata, what's the best places to visit while we are here?? Please ?? #kolkata A post shared by David Warner (@davidwarner31) on Sep 18, 2017 at 8:25pm PDT

Answers to Warner's query came in thick and fast. Fans suggested Warner visit the Eden Gardens and eat mutton at Sourav Ganguly's house.

Do visit Dada's @SGanguly99 house you will feel like visiting one of best kingdom of living king.. — Punjabiravi (@Punjabiravi1) September 19, 2017

Ganguly's house... ???? — Dhrumil Desai (@CRICKETINGACTOR) September 19, 2017

good morning

ask dada — rajgor jaykishan (@RajgorJaykishan) September 19, 2017

Eden gardens and mutton by Sourav Ganguly — Manish Singh (@singhmanish_in) September 19, 2017

India won the rain-truncated first ODI and the weather may have an impact on the second match at the Eden Gardens as well with a depression over the Bay of Bengal threatens to dump considerable amount of rain on the region.