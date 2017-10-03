'Mystery Solved! That's My Sister' Tweets Hardik Pandya About Viral Photo

Hardik Pandya cleared the mystery around this picture with a girl that went viral on social media.

Hardik Pandya cleared the mystery around this picture with a girl that went viral on social media. © Mid-Day.com

Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya cleared the mystery around this picture with a girl that went viral on social media. Pandya, who was adjudged the man of the series in the recently-concluded ODI series against Australia, replied to a tweet from a news website featuring the story to clear the air about the picture.

The picture was posted on a fan account named 'Hardik Pandya Official'. The account is known for posting pictures of famous cricketers' candid photographs. In the picture, he is seen posing with a girl and soon people started questioning his relationship with her.

He cleared the mystery by tweeting: "Mystery solved! That's my sister."