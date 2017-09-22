 
MS Dhoni Visits India Cements Office Post Chennai ODI, Meets Former BCCI President N Srinivasan

Updated: 22 September 2017 19:55 IST

MS Dhoni visited the corporate office of India Cements Limited (ICL) in the city.

MS Dhoni met N Srinivasan in Chennai after the first ODI against Australia © Facebook

The day after taking India to victory against Australia in the first One Day International (ODI) at Chennai, MS Dhoni visited the corporate office of India Cements Limited (ICL) in the city. Dhoni, who is the vice-president of the company, also met former BCCI president and ICL owner N Srinivasan for some official work. ICL also owns the Indian Premier League team Chennai Super Kings and it will be interesting to see if Dhoni dons the yellow jersey again next season. In the office, Dhoni spent some time with other staff members too and privileged them with some selfies. He also had a session in the gym, inside the office.

ms dhoni at icl office

Photo Credit: Facebook/India Cements Limited

After the meeting, India cements shared pictures on Facebook and wrote, "MS Dhoni (VP-Marketing, The India Cements) visited the corporate office and spent time with the ICL family. He met the senior management team, met with teams in various departments (marketing, finance, HR, manufacturing etc.) He spent some time at the cafeteria during lunch time which allowed his colleagues to take selfies with him which will be always cherished in their memories."

CSK are all set to make a comeback in the next year's IPL, after serving a two-year suspension imposed by the Supreme Court. CSK and RR were suspended for two seasons in the IPL 2013 spot-fixing and betting scandal.

Earlier, India beat Australia by 26 runs (DLS) in a rain marred match in the first ODI at Chennai.

Batting first, India were powered to a competitive total of 281/7 by a 118-run partnership between Hardik Pandya (83) and MS Dhoni (79) after a top order collapse.

