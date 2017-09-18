MS Dhoni Rules The Floor With His Chill Factor

India rode on Hardik Pandya's all-round brilliance to thrash Australia by 26 runs by Duckworth-Lewis method in a rain-truncated opener at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday. After taking a 1-0 lead against Steve Smith's men, Virat Kohli-led Team India looked relaxed. BCCI tweeted photos of Indian cricket team players relaxing at the Chennai airport. "That is how you relax after taking a 1-0 lead. #TeamIndia #INDvAUS," the tweet read. Mahendra Singh Dhoni takes the lead in chill factor as he sprawled out on the floor, with Kohli and Pandya for company.

Courtesy Pandya's blistering career-best 66-ball 83 and Dhoni's 79 off 88 balls, India posted a competitive 281 for seven despite losing the top half for less than 100 after opting to bat.

The duo added 118 runs for the sixth wicket with Pandya taking the attack back to opposition with some brilliant sixes while Dhoni once again played the role of sheet anchor to perfection.

However intermittent showers during the break played spoilsport as Australia were set a revised target of 164 off 21 overs via Duckworth-Lewis method.

Chasing the target, Australia did not have the best of starts and kept losing wickets at regular intervals with Pandya (2/28) helping himself with a couple of wickets.

The young wrist spinners -- Kuldeep Yadav (2/33) and Yuzvendra Chahal (3/30) then ran through the middle and lower order as India took a 1-0 lead in the five-match series.

India will now face the Kangaroos at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday.

(With PTI inputs)