India vs Australia 2017 12 Sep 17 to 13 Oct 17

India vs Australia: Yuzvendra Chahal Can't Stop Laughing After Dismissing Glenn Maxwell Again

Updated: 08 October 2017 12:32 IST

Yuzvendra Chahal dismissed Glenn Maxwell for the fourth consecutive time in the tour in as many matches and the Haryana spinner had all the reasons to smile after dismissing him again in the first Twenty20 on Sunday.

Yuzvendra Chahal dismissed Glenn Maxwell for the fourth consecutive time © BCCI

If the ongoing India vs Australia series has proved anything, it's that Glenn Maxwell is Yuzvendra Chahal's best friend. The Australian batsman has managed to put a smile on the Indian leg-spinner's face every time he has come out to bat, without fail. After dismissing Maxwell thrice in the ODI series, Chahal once again sent the right-hander packing in the first T20I in Ranchi to make it four on the tour. Maxwell was dropped from the final two ODIs and would have hoped the change in format would result in a change in his fortunes but it wasn't to be.

One would expect Maxwell to dispatch a half-tracker to the stands 10 out of 10 times, but not when Chahal is the bowler. Maxwell like a true friend smashed the half-pitched sitter from Chahal straight to Jasprit Bumrah at short mid-wicket and had to take the long walk back after scoring 17 off 16 balls.

Incidentally, this was the fifth consecutive time Chahal has dismissed Maxwell. First in IPL 2017, then thrice in the ODIs, and now in the first T20I.

Fans described Maxwell as the Haryana bowler's 'bunny'.

Chahal has been a revelation in the series and bowling in tandem with Kuldeep Yadav has certainly dented experienced spinners R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja's chances of making a comeback to the limited overs side. The leg-spinner from Haryana has bagged six wickets in the four matches he played in the ODIs with an economy of 5.21 and an average of 28.66.

India beat Australia in the first match of the Twenty20 series by 9 wickets (DLS) and skipper Virat Kohli attributed the team's success in recent times to the team management's decision to pick format-specific players.

The decision to persist with wrist spinners has proved to be beneficial for the team since the start of the Sri Lanka series and Kohli spoke highly of the two spinners after the match.

"It has not only been a combined effort of the players but also the management group, which has given great ideas. Picking specialist players for formats, picking mystery bowlers (Kuldeep), giving them confidence. They can give runs in one game, but they will always hit back," Kohli said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

Highlights
  • Yuzvendra Chahal dismissed Glenn Maxwell for the fourth consecutive time
  • Maxwell managed only 17 off 16 balls in the first Twenty20
  • India beat Australia by 9 wickets in the first Twenty20 (DLS)
