 
don't
miss
All Sports
India vs Australia 2017 12 Sep 17 to 13 Oct 17
Cricket

India vs Australia: Virender Sehwag Compares Australian Bowler To Neil Nitin Mukesh. Twitter In Splits

Updated: 23 September 2017 11:03 IST

Sehwag went on to give fans more reasons to smile during his commentary stint as India dominated the visitors. One such moment was when he compared Australian pacer Nathan Coulter-Nile to Bollywood actor Neil Nitin Mukesh.

India vs Australia: Virender Sehwag Compares Australian Bowler To Neil Nitin Mukesh. Twitter In Splits
Sehwag is known for his witty one liners on Twitter and in the commentary box. © AFP

Kuldeep Yadav's maiden hat-trick and a fluent 92 by captain Virat Kohli powered India to a 50-run win over Australia in the second one-day international in Kolkata on Thursday. Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane, who scored 55, laid the foundation for the victory with their 102-run second-wicket partnership that made India post 252 all out. Yadav and fast bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar claimed three wickets each while Chahal and Hadik Pandya took two each as the hosts took a 2-0 lead in the five-match series. Ahead of the match, former cricketer Virender Sehwag and India women's team pacer Jhulan Goswami rang the bell at Eden Gardens amid cheering fans. Sehwag went on to give fans more reasons to smile during his commentary stint as India dominated the visitors. One such moment was when he compared Australian pacer Nathan Coulter-Nile to Bollywood actor Neil Nitin Mukesh. "Nathan Coulter Nile ke teen naam hain just like Neil Nitin Mukesh," he said. This not just has Sehwag's fellow commentators but also Twitter in splits.

Now, India will look to attain an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series when they face the Aussies again at the Holkar stadium, Indore on Sunday.

Holkar stadium has been a happy hunting ground for Indian batsmen. Virender Sehwag had struck his career-best ODI score of 219 against the West Indies in December 2011.

India captain Virat Kohli had hit a double hundred (211) against New Zealand in the first innings of the third Test here last year and Ajinkya Rahane had scored 188 in the same innings.

(With inputs from agencies)

Topics : Australia India India vs Australia 2017-18 Nathan Mitchell Coulter-Nile Cricket Virender Sehwag
Get the latest India vs Australia 2017 news, check India vs Australia 2017 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs Australia 2017 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • India beat Australia in the 2nd ODI on Thursday
  • India won the match by 50 runs
  • India face Australia in the 3rd ODI on Sunday
Related Articles
Virender Sehwag Explains How Yuvraj Singh Became 'King Of Kingsmead'
Virender Sehwag Explains How Yuvraj Singh Became 'King Of Kingsmead'
'Legend At 22': Virender Sehwag Applauds PV Sindhu After Korea Superseries Win
'Legend At 22': Virender Sehwag Applauds PV Sindhu After Korea Superseries Win
'Virender Sehwag Spoke Foolishly,' Says Sourav Ganguly, Later Denies
'Virender Sehwag Spoke Foolishly,' Says Sourav Ganguly, Later Denies
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 125
2 South Africa 110
3 England 105
4 New Zealand 97
5 Australia 97
Last updated on: 11 September 2017

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.