India vs Australia 2017 12 Sep 17 to 13 Oct 17
Cricket

India vs Australia: Virat Kohli's Men Play Volleyball As Rain Hits Practice Session Again

Updated: 20 September 2017 18:59 IST

The rain that has affected practice so far seems to be receding as match day approaches.

India play the second ODI against Australia in Kolkata's Eden Gardens © Facebook/Indian Cricket Team

The Indian cricket team's outdoor practice session had to be cancelled second day on the trot on Wednesday due to rain but Virat Kohli's men made use of the dressing room lawn to play some volleyball ahead of the second ODI in Kolkata's Eden Gardens. However, the sun shone over the iconic stadium in the evening after rain made way for sunlight, raising hopes of a full game against Australia. The visitors too had to cancel its outdoor training session even though the covers were removed for the first time in 48 hours. A day ahead of the match, Cricket Association of Bengal president Sourav Ganguly was seen inspecting the pitch and ground. "It looks good," said Ganguly. The local meteorological department also gave a positive weather forecast for the match.

"There is no more effect of low pressure. There are some chances of rain tomorrow but the weather will clear up towards the afternoon and there will be sunshine," IMD director Ganesh Das told PTI.

Earlier, Kohli along with chief coach Ravi Shastri and bowling coach Bharat Arun took a close look at the pitch, which had a bit of grass and some visible bowling marks as BCCI allowed a Bengal pre-season practice match exactly a week ago.

India lead the five-match ODI series 1-0 after a 26-run win over Australia in a rain-curtailed match in Chennai. India would expect their top order batsmen to make amends for a rare poor show in the series-opener and hope that the spinners continue to torment Australia when the two teams clash again.

(With PTI inputs)

Highlights
  • India's outdoor practice session had to be cancelled again
  • India play Australia at Kolkata on Thursday
  • India are 1-0 up in the 5-match series
