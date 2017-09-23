Team India Celebrate Manish Pandey's Birthday, Dhoni's Reaction Steals The Show

MS Dhoni grabs Manish Pandey from the back as cake is smeared on his face.

The Indian cricket team on Thursday cantered to a 50-run victory over Australia at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata to go 2-0 up in the five-match ODI series. Virat Kohli and his team like to express themselves and are always up for celebrations. Another example of it was seen after the Kolkata ODI win, when the Men in Blue threw a surprise belated birthday bash for Manish Pandey, who turned 28 on September 10. In a video posted by the BCCI, the middle-order batsman is grabbed by former India captain MS Dhoni from behind as other teammates smeared cake on Pandey's face.

Wishing a very #heppybirthday #manishpandey A post shared by Virat Kohli (@champ.virat.kohli) on Sep 21, 2017 at 9:44pm PDT

The 'cake fest' didn't end there. Almost all his teammates and staff members were involved in applying the birthday cake on Pandey's face and the right-hander had to almost run for his life.

Axar Patel, Kedar Jadhav, Yuzvendra Chahal and team physio Patrick Farhart all mischieviously did their job and were seen at the best of their moods. Pictures were clicked later on as Dhoni is seen having a bite of the cake at the end of the video.

Manish pandey's belated birthday celebrations.

???????????? pic.twitter.com/NODCDC9oVx — Manish Pandey FC (@ManishPandeyFC_) September 22, 2017

The celebrations were understandable more so as Kuldeep Yadav recorded a hat-trick and it was the team effort that led India to a comfortable victory over the Australians.

Now, India will look to attain an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series when they face the Aussies again at the Holkar stadium, Indore on September 24.

Holkar stadium has been a happy hunting ground for Indian batsmen. Virender Sehwag had struck his career-best ODI score of 219 against the West Indies in December 2011.

India captain Virat Kohli had hit a double hundred (211) against New Zealand in the first innings of the third Test here last year and Ajinkya Rahane had scored 188 in the same innings.