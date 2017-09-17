India Vs Australia: Virat Kohli Keeps His Young Fans Happy, Hopes He Inspires Them

When it comes to sporting youth icons of the country, the one name which pops up immediately is that of the India cricket team captain Virat Kohli. He never fails to impress his ardent young fans. Ahead of the first One-day International (ODI) against Australia at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, Kohli spoke on how he doesn't want to disappoint children who come for autographs as they can get inspired at a certain stage and do something productive. In a video uploaded by the official Twitter handle of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), which is captioned, "Team India skipper @imVkohli wins hearts off the field," Kohli is seen supporting his statement of inspiring young kids.

In the video, the 28-year-old batsman can be seen attending his fans off the field after a practice session. The right-handed batsman was also religiously signing autographs and taking selfies without any frown on his face.

In the pre-match press conference held on Saturday, Kohli said, "I don't want to disappoint children when I see them because someone can get inspired at some stage and do something productive.

"I always look forward to sign autographs and do pictures for the kids but then the add-ons come along and it gets a bit difficult. But for kids I always stop," Kohli said with a smile on his face.

The Men in Blue, who are hosting the Kangaroos for a five-match ODI series and three T20Is, will look to start their campaign on a winning note. The last time these two teams met in an ODI series at home, Aussies lost 2-3 to Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led India.

Team India, who lost the services of their opener Shikhar Dhawan due to personal reasons, received a major boost on the eve of the first ODI as Ravindra Jadeja was included back in the 15-member squad in place of the injured Axar Patel.